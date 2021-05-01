Arizona Cardinals Second-Round Draftee Rondale Moore Ready for Any Role

The Arizona Cardinals added slot receiver and kick returner Rondale Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

That's how general manager Steve Keim saw the selection, noting Moore's ability to line up inside, outside and as a returner on special teams.

"Explosive enough to play outside, play inside, reverses, screens, all the different things," Keim said. "You want to get the ball in his hands and let him create on the perimeter. You see his return ability, punt returns, kick returns and you think he’s a guy who can help us immediately."

The production of the Cardinals' receiver corps behind All-Pro second teamer DeAndre Hopkins was lacking in 2020, especially down the stretch. Their kickoff and punt returning ranked 22nd in the league in return DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Moore lined up primarily in the slot for Purdue, a natural fit for Arizona alongside Hopkins and new addition A.J. Green. Plus, he returned 42 kickoffs and 17 punts in 20 games in college.

At 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, his size may limit his ability to win 50-50 balls on the outside, but his speed is a difference-maker in the slot. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

"We're going to use him in as many ways as we can," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said Moore can be used on handoffs, jet sweeps and fades as well as in the return game.

Keim noted that special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers was also high on Moore.

Moore said he is ready for any role the Cardinals have in mind, whether it is on the outside, in the slot or on special teams.

"I think it's just my versatility being able to go win in the slot and run options, being able to stick my foot in the ground and make you miss, run past you," Moore said after the pick. "If you need a big play or short-down play, whatever the case may be, and just be dynamic in the return game."

Moore also said he was willing to be a sponge in the receivers room, and learn everything he can from Hopkins.

The Cardinals used their first pick at 16 on Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

Keim said Collins was too high on his board to not pick. But, that selection neglected roster needs at cornerback and wide receiver, so the Cardinals addressed one of those needs in Round 2. Unless they make a trade, this will be the last pick for a while. The Cardinals have no third- or fourth-round pick after two trades. Their next pick is in the fifth round, 160th overall.