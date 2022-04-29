Financial Impact of Arizona Cardinals Trade for WR Hollywood Brown

The Arizona Cardinals traded a first-round pick for proven wide receiver Hollywood Brown as they build support for Kyler Murray.

The irony is inescapable.

In a drama-filled offseason where hardly a day went by without some discussion about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, general manager Steve Keim engineered a trade Thursday night that brought Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise (Hollywood) Brown to the desert.

But this deal was about more than Brown’s ability, which is ample.

He played at Oklahoma with Murray and both were first-round picks in 2019. In fact, Keim said shortly after the trade was consummated that he tried to get back in the first round three years ago to be able to draft Brown, but wasn’t able to pull it off.

Now?

“Maybe the second time around it's going to work,” Keim said.

And while Keim hailed the two-year cost control aspect of adding Brown, he claimed there is no concern about there being a contract issue on the horizon.

Asked pointedly about that being a potential problem, he said, “I don't. No, I don't.”

Is that wishful thinking? Or does Keim have a grand plan for getting both Murray and Brown signed to long-term extensions?

After all, the Cardinals now have two college teammates playing for a combined $7.6 million this season with both under guaranteed fifth-year options for 2023.

For Murray, the cost is a hefty $29.7 million, while Brown (the 25th overall selection that year) is at $13.4 million.

Top quarterback contracts are now in the rarified air of $40 to $45 million a year and include well over $100 million in guarantees.

The market for receivers has exploded this offseason with Davante Adams (Green Bay to Las Vegas) and Tyreek Hill (Kansas City to Miami) traded last month for high draft picks and each player hitting the jackpot with new contracts.

Then, shortly after the Cardinals acquired Brown, receiver A.J. Brown was traded by Tennessee to Philadelphia and quickly signed a reported $100 million contract.

The latter Brown was a second-round pick in that same 2019 draft, so there are no fifth-year options available and he would have become an unrestricted free agent next March unless he received the franchise tag.

The Titans acquired Philadelphia’s 18th overall selection and 101st pick in the third round, while promptly selecting wide receiver Treylon Burks. That’s cost control.

Surely, Hollywood and his agent are well aware of what’s happening in the league, and he will be expecting to get his sooner and not later.

Just as Murray is expecting the same.

After all, the Cardinals did avoid bringing on a first-round pick that would have cost in the neighborhood of $14.6 million over four years based on the $13.346 million package received by tackle Christian Darrisaw, the 23rd overall selection last year.

Would a first-round pick have been worth that, much less made the impact Brown should make? Not likely.

It’s similar to the philosophy the Rams used on the way to a Super Bowl.

As Keim said of this year’s receiver group, “I liked a lot of those guys, but at the same time when I thought about it, those are all projections. Those are all guys that we have to forecast what they're going to be in this league. This isn't a forecast. This guy's done it and he's done it at a high level.

“This guy's got 21 touchdowns in three years. I mean, it's bombs over Baghdad. He can fly and he is a legitimate playmaker.”

And he will be expensive. Despite all the talk about controlled cost, Keim knows that.

It’s hard to imagine both Brown and Murray won’t get it. They will hit it big at some point. It’s simply a matter of when, not if.