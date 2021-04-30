'Chess Piece' Collins Draws Concern from Cardinals Fans

The Arizona Cardinals selected Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins with the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a large contingent of fans were not thrilled.

For the second year in a row, the Arizona Cardinals selected a linebacker with their first-round draft pick. In 2020, former Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons was chosen No. 8 overall and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim decided to make a similar move in 2021 by choosing former Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

Upon being selected, Mel Kiper Jr. and other ESPN NFL Draft analysts mentioned concerns some franchises had with Collins' weight, as he measured in most recently at 270 pounds. Similarly to Simmons, Collins is being advertised as a "chess piece" type of player that will not have a defined role in a defense.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph seemingly struggled with Simmons in his rookie season, as the team locked him into an inside linebacker role where he was featured in all 16 games, but made just seven starts and played on just 34 percent of the team's defensive snaps on the season.

After Thursday's selection, Keim confirmed to local media that Collins will play MIKE linebacker for the Cardinals "right next to Isaiah Simmons." NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported he would play a SAM role. Both Keim and Kingsbury also emphasized that the franchise does not view Collins as a "position-less player" as some analysts may deem.

"It's not a projection," Kingsbury said. "This is the position he will play ... We expect that he will play a lot right away."

Veteran inside linebacker Jordan Hicks will likely be an asset in the development of Collins, who was named the 2020 National Defensive Player of the Year and an Associated Press first-team All-American, and Kingsbury said the team would not have taken a player at No. 16 unless the expectation was to come in and make an instant impact.

"He is going to have an impact for us early in his career," Keim said. "That is for sure."

Meanwhile, a large sector of Cardinals fandom on social media were not thrilled with Collins' selection and expressed their view that the franchise should have traded down from the No. 16 overall pick after several top wide receivers and cornerbacks went off the board earlier.

While Collins may be touted as a chess-piece-type of defensive asset, Keim believes his future is locked in as a dynamic duo with Simmons as the Cardinals' middle linebackers of the future.

As for whether or not the Cardinals considered trading down, Keim said conversations were had, but "Collins was too high on our board" to pass up. Additionally, Arizona's general manager said Collins was one of five players on the team's draft board who was given the "alpha tag" internally, which is provided to those who demonstrate "exceptional leadership."