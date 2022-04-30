Skip to main content

Cardinals Draft CB Chris Matthew

The Arizona Cardinals selected cornerback Christian Matthew in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The Cardinals drafted Matthew out of Valdosta State where he tallied 37 tackles and one interception. This was the third school where Matthew played, having transferred twice.

Matthew was a three-star recruit coming out of Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. The 6-foot-4 cornerback played at Georgia Southern and Samford. While at Samford he produced 29 tackles.

The lack of continuity with one college team could have been a factor in Matthew being drafted in the final round.

“It probably did,” Matthew said. “I mean I’m a Division II school smaller-level guy, I definitely believe I have big-school talent and the Cardinals obviously felt the same thing.”

Matthew will join a cornerback room that includes Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson,  Antonio Hamilton and Jeff Gladney and he will have plenty of practice time facing the Cardinals' wide receivers in practice.

“I grew up watching DeAndre Hopkins,” Matthew said. “I want to challenge him down the field. It's something he is good at and I think I’m good at it as well.”

Matthew admits that what he can improve upon is recognizing routes faster on whether it is in press or zone coverage, but is proud of his strengths to press up in coverage and play the ball down the field vertically.


In high school, Matthew had some experience as a wide receiver, totaling 629 yards in his senior year. During his sophomore year, he earned the award for Chattahoochee High School Offensive Player of the Year. 

