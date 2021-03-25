Comparing Pro Days of Possible Cardinals CB NFL Draft Targets

The Cardinals need cornerback help, and there are several players who could land in Arizona in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In free agency, the Arizona Cardinals addressed needs at receiver, defensive line, kicker and traded for a new center.

A spot that is still in dire need is cornerback, and this draft class has several who could be intriguing options at the No. 16 pick. The Cardinals have not taken a cornerback in the first round since 2011 with the Patrick Peterson selection.

After Wednesday, four of the top-five cornerback prospects on Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible rankings have participated in their Pro Days. Alabama's Patrick Surtain II performed on Tuesday and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn on Wednesday. Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu and Greg Newsome II from Northwestern had their Pro Days in prior weeks. Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farely won't participate due to a back injury.

Here's how their numbers compared:

40-Yard Time

Newsome: 4.31 Horn: 4.39 Surtain: 4.42 Melifonwu: 4.48

Newsome's speed separates him from the pack, as his 40 time was faster than all but one defensive back from the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the lightest of those four cornerbacks, and is working on his strength. But, he also does not want to over lift to potentially affect his speed.

Vertical

Horn: 41.5 Melifonwu: 41.5 Newsome 40 Surtain 39.5

Melifonwu is the tallest of the four defensive backs at 6-foot-3, so length and leverage are an advantage for him here.

Broad Jump

Melifonwu: 11 feet, 2 inches Horn: 11 feet, 1 inch Surtain: 10 feet 11, inches Newsome: 10 feet, 3 inches

Bench

Horn: 19 Surtain: 18 Newsome: 18 Melifonwu: 16

Horn is a physical player at the line of scrimmage and his strength showed. Since he was the last of the four to perform in his Pro Day, perhaps he set a goal for himself to finish with the most reps. As the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, he did say that he had a competitive household.