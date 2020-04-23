AllCardinals
On Draft Day, a Projection for All Six Cardinals Choices

Howard Balzer

With the first round of the draft hours away and mock drafts soon to be history for another year, why not go all-in and present a projection of each pick the Cardinals will make over three days?

Of course, this is where the choices are currently, prior to any trades.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic and OURLADS got their prediction machine going and came up with the following six players.

Dane Brugler

1/8 Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

3/72 Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

4/114 Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

4/131 Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

6/202 James Smith-Williams, EDGE, North Carolina State

7/222 Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

Brugler Says:

On Brown: There is a good chance this pick comes down to the trenches, either offensive or defensive line. And while I think upgrading the right tackle spot should be the priority, the Cardinals have been searching for that hog molly on the defensive line who can help reset the line of scrimmage.

In four seasons (46 games) with the Tigers, Brown recorded 170 tackles, 33.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, eight pass deflections and five forced fumbles.

On Akers: Last season as a junior, Akers rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 scores on 231 carries (5.0 yards per attempt). He also saw an uptick as a pass rusher, catching 30 balls for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

He had six games of at least 100 yards on the ground and scored at least a touchdown in every game this season. Akers’ best game came against Syracuse, where he rushed for four touchdowns and 144 yards on 20 attempts (7.2 yards per carry).

On Bryant: Had his best season in 2019, making 52 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, all career highs. He had at least 80 yards in six games last year with two games over the 100-yard mark.

On Ojemudia: Disrupted opposing quarterbacks last season, with nine passes defensed, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 52 tackles in 12 games. It was the second straight season of three picks and six pass deflections for the corner.

On Williams: The Wolfpack defensive end had 20 tackles and a sack in 2019, down from his six-sack and 36-tackle performance from a season prior.

On Brown: Set a career high in tackles (72), tied a career best in sacks (2) and added four pass deflections.

OURLADS

1/8 Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

3/72 Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

4/114 AJ Dillon, RB Boston College

4/131 Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma

6/202 Carter Coughlin, OLB, Minnesota

7/222 Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

