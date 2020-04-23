AllCardinals
NFL Draft: Defensive Prospect Rundown at No. 8 Overall

Mason Kern

Although there are those that believe there is a good chance the Arizona Cardinals will trade down from their No. 8 overall position in the NFL Draft, for that to happen, of course, there has to be a team willing to trade up to that spot.

With the draft just hours away, AllCardinals site publisher Howard Balzer and deputy editor Mason Kern evaluate the potentially available defensive prospects and what the Cardinals might do in the above video.

The intriguing aspect of this draft is what will happen with other quarterbacks after, as expected, the Bengals select quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall selection.

The Cardinals got their quarterback (Kyler Murray) with the first overall choice last year, so they are not in the market now. If Tua Tagovailoa and/or Justin Herbert are still available at No. 8, that could create a potential trade partner.

However, if one or both are available, that also might be bad news for the Cardinals because it means a non-quarterback they like could be off the board. If both quarterbacks are off the board, that provides general manager Steve Keim with potentially better options for the selection.

Many mock drafts have had the Cardinals selecting either defensive lineman Derrick Brown or versatile defender Isaiah Simmons, who can be deployed in various roles on the field. The dilemma for Keim could be if both Brown and Simmons have been selected. That could mean adding their top-rated cornerback or making head coach Kliff Kingsbury happy with an offensive player.

