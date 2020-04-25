Best Available Players from SI.com for Cardinals to Choose from on Day 3
Howard Balzer
When Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked Friday night what he would be looking for in the final four rounds of the draft Saturday, he responded in customary fashion.
“There aren't many positions that we wouldn't take,” he said, after the first two days landed do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons and tackle Josh Jones.
The Cardinals are scheduled to have four selection Saturday with two in the fourth round (8/114, 25/131), one in the sixth (23/202) and one in the seventh (8/222).
Keim then recited the mantra of talent evaluators when he concluded, “Whether it's an offensive or defensive player, I just want to continue to make sure that we trust our board and we stay true to it.”
There will be 149 players that will be selected Saturday, so in the spirit of covering every angle, si.com’s Kevin Hanson presented the next 149 players on his big board in order. You can see that at https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/25/best-prospects-still-available-day-3-2020-nfl-draft
Below you will find those 149 organized by position. Depth is mostly the focus of third-day picks, but with the two in the fourth round, it would make sense for Keim to look closely at running backs, defensive backs and inside linebackers especially because players from those rounds and afterward will contribute on special teams if they make the roster.
Not all of these players will be drafted Saturday, but many that are not will surface as teams begin signing undrafted free agents.
QUARTERBACKS (6)
Jacob Eason, Washington
Jake Fromm, Georgia
James Morgan, FIU
Cole McDonald, Hawaii
Jake Luton, Oregon State
Nate Stanley, Iowa
RUNNING BACKS (11)
Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
Lamical Perine, Florida
Anthony McFarland, Maryland
Joshua Kelly, UCLA
James Robinson, Illinois State
DeeJay Dallas, Miami
Michael Warren, Cincinnati
Salvon Ahmed, Washington
Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis
Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette
Javon Leake, Maryland
WIDE RECEIVERS (22)
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
K.J. Hill, Ohio State
Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
Collin Johnson, Texas
Gabriel Davis, UCF
John Hightower, Boise State
Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
Quartney Davis,Texas A&M
Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
James Proche, SMU
Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
Joe Reed, Virginia
Quez Watkins, Southern Mississippi
Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
Austin Mack, Ohio State
Trishton Jackson, Syracuse
Juwan Johnson, Oregon
Aaron Fuller, Washington
Lawrence Cager, Georgia
Dezmon Patmon, Washington State
TIGHT END (9)
Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
Thaddeus Moss, LSU
Colby Parkinson, Stanford
Hunter Bryant, Washington
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
Stephen Sullivan, LSU
Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas
TACKLES (10)
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Ben Bartch, St. John's (MN)
Saahdiq Charles, LSU
Jack Driscoll, Auburn
Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
Alex Taylor, South Carolina State
Charlie Heck, North Carolina
Trey Adams, Washington
Terence Steele, Texas Tech
Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
CENTER/GUARD (17)
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Netane Muti, Fresno State
John Simpson, Clemson
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Nick Harris, Washington
Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
Shane Lemieux, Oregon
Danny Pinter, Ball State
Keith Ismael, San Diego State
Jon Runyan, Michigan
Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Michael Onwenu, Michigan
Solomon Kindley, Georgia
Cohl Cabral, Arizona State
Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson (SR, 6' 2", 314 pounds)
Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (11)
Leki Fotu, Utah
James Lynch, Baylor
Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Robert Windsor, Penn State
Benito Jones, Mississippi
Khalil Davis, Nebraska
Raequan Williams, Michigan State
Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
Malcolm Roach, Texas
Carlos Davis, Nebraska
EDGE (16)
Curtis Weaver, Boise State
Bradlee Anae, Utah
Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
Alton Robinson, Syracuse
Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
Jonathan Garvin, Miami (FL)
D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State
Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State
Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois
Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
LINEBACKER (14)
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
Troy Dye, Oregon
Francis Bernard, Utah
Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Evan Weaver, Cal
Markus Bailey, Purdue
Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
David Woodward, Utah State
Clay Johnston, Baylor
Dante Olson, Montana
Kamal Martin, Minnesota
Chris Orr, Wisconsin
Casey Toohill, Stanford
CORNERBACK (20)
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
Darnay Holmes, UCLA
Reggie Robinson, Tulsa
Josiah Scott, Michigan State
Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
L'Jarius Sneed, (also S), Louisiana Tech
A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
Harrison Hand, Temple
Javaris Davis, Auburn
Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
John Reid, Penn State
Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
Javelin Guidry, Utah
Stanford Samuels III, Florida State
Parnell Motley, Oklahoma
Levonta Taylor, Florida State (SR, 5' 10", 190 pounds)
Grayland Arnold, Baylor (rJR, 5' 9", 186 pounds)
Madre Harper, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 2", 196 pounds)
SAFETY
Brandon Jones, Texas
K'Von Wallace, Clemson
Geno Stone, Iowa
Kenny Robinson, STL XFL
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
Josh Metellus, Michigan
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame
Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Daniel Thomas, Auburn
KICKER (1)
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia