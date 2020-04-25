Best Available Players from SI.com for Cardinals to Choose from on Day 3

When Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked Friday night what he would be looking for in the final four rounds of the draft Saturday, he responded in customary fashion.

“There aren't many positions that we wouldn't take,” he said, after the first two days landed do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons and tackle Josh Jones.

The Cardinals are scheduled to have four selection Saturday with two in the fourth round (8/114, 25/131), one in the sixth (23/202) and one in the seventh (8/222).

Keim then recited the mantra of talent evaluators when he concluded, “Whether it's an offensive or defensive player, I just want to continue to make sure that we trust our board and we stay true to it.”

There will be 149 players that will be selected Saturday, so in the spirit of covering every angle, si.com’s Kevin Hanson presented the next 149 players on his big board in order. You can see that at https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/25/best-prospects-still-available-day-3-2020-nfl-draft

Below you will find those 149 organized by position. Depth is mostly the focus of third-day picks, but with the two in the fourth round, it would make sense for Keim to look closely at running backs, defensive backs and inside linebackers especially because players from those rounds and afterward will contribute on special teams if they make the roster.

Not all of these players will be drafted Saturday, but many that are not will surface as teams begin signing undrafted free agents.

QUARTERBACKS (6)

Jacob Eason, Washington

Jake Fromm, Georgia

James Morgan, FIU

Cole McDonald, Hawaii

Jake Luton, Oregon State

Nate Stanley, Iowa

RUNNING BACKS (11)

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Lamical Perine, Florida

Anthony McFarland, Maryland

Joshua Kelly, UCLA

James Robinson, Illinois State

DeeJay Dallas, Miami

Michael Warren, Cincinnati

Salvon Ahmed, Washington

Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis

Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

Javon Leake, Maryland

WIDE RECEIVERS (22)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

Collin Johnson, Texas

Gabriel Davis, UCF

John Hightower, Boise State

Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

Quartney Davis,Texas A & M

Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

James Proche, SMU

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

Joe Reed, Virginia

Quez Watkins, Southern Mississippi

Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

Austin Mack, Ohio State

Trishton Jackson, Syracuse

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Aaron Fuller, Washington

Lawrence Cager, Georgia

Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

TIGHT END (9)

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Stephen Sullivan, LSU

Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas

TACKLES (10)

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Ben Bartch, St. John's (MN)

Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Trey Adams, Washington

Terence Steele, Texas Tech

Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

CENTER/GUARD (17)

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Netane Muti, Fresno State

John Simpson, Clemson

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Nick Harris, Washington

Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Danny Pinter, Ball State

Keith Ismael, San Diego State

Jon Runyan, Michigan

Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Michael Onwenu, Michigan

Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Cohl Cabral, Arizona State

Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson (SR, 6' 2", 314 pounds)

Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (11)

Leki Fotu, Utah

James Lynch, Baylor

Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Robert Windsor, Penn State

Benito Jones, Mississippi

Khalil Davis, Nebraska

Raequan Williams, Michigan State

Broderick Washington, Texas Tech

Malcolm Roach, Texas

Carlos Davis, Nebraska

EDGE (16)

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Alton Robinson, Syracuse

Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Jonathan Garvin, Miami (FL)

D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State

Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois

Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

LINEBACKER (14)

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Troy Dye, Oregon

Francis Bernard, Utah

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Evan Weaver, Cal

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

David Woodward, Utah State

Clay Johnston, Baylor

Dante Olson, Montana

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Chris Orr, Wisconsin

Casey Toohill, Stanford

CORNERBACK (20)

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

L'Jarius Sneed, (also S), Louisiana Tech

A.J. Green, Oklahoma State

Harrison Hand, Temple

Javaris Davis, Auburn

Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

John Reid, Penn State

Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

Javelin Guidry, Utah

Stanford Samuels III, Florida State

Parnell Motley, Oklahoma

Levonta Taylor, Florida State (SR, 5' 10", 190 pounds)

Grayland Arnold, Baylor (rJR, 5' 9", 186 pounds)

Madre Harper, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 2", 196 pounds)

SAFETY

Brandon Jones, Texas

K'Von Wallace, Clemson

Geno Stone, Iowa

Kenny Robinson, STL XFL

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

Josh Metellus, Michigan

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Daniel Thomas, Auburn

KICKER (1)

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia