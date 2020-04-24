Isaiah Simmons Recruiting Process to Clemson Foreshadows NFL Path

As a high school prospect out of Olathe (Kan.) North High, Isaiah Simmons always knew he was destined for more than how the mainstream recruiting services pegged him.

A three-star safety in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, Simmons was ranked as the No. 451 overall recruit, No. 25 safety and No. 3 prospect in Kansas in the 2016 class.



It is not like Simmons did not have recognizable talent, though. He collected a self-reported 16 offers and had a plethora of options. But none stood out to him. That is, until perennial powerhouse Clemson entered the picture.

"With the offers that I had, always felt that I could do better," Simmons said. "I just felt like I was good enough to play at some of the schools that were the football powerhouses. Clemson ended up coming and offering me a month before (National) Signing Day and I went there, visited there, fell in love. Fell in love with them and ever since then its been history."

The Tigers — who had the No. 11 ranked class nationally and No. 2 in the ACC that year — took a chance on Simmons, who repaid them two-fold in his time with the program. His resilience and do-it-all nature spearheaded a fruitful career. It propelled him into becoming one of the top NFL Draft prospects prior to Thursday night's virtual event.

It led him to be taken No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

"You don’t ever dream of being an average guy," Simmons said. "I always dreamed of being a top player. It worked out in my favor, obviously."

In this year's NFL Draft, the first-round top-32 breakdown went as follows: six five-star recruits; 15 four-stars; and 11 three-star prospects. That means 65.6 percent of first-rounders selected were of the four- to five-star category.

Simmons was not one of them, but still achieved his dreams despite the oversight.

"There weren’t too many high school football recruits that came out of Kansas," he said. "Being a little three-star that I was, it was kind of big for that area. I did feel overlooked. I didn’t really do camps (because participated in summer track), that could be a reason why. I remember I would always send my film out to a lot of schools that didn’t offer me. Sometimes I would hear things back, like, ‘OK, I’ll send it to our coordinator,’ and never hear anything back. Most teams wouldn’t even respond. I just felt my talent level was better than what I was getting. Luckily, Clemson came, (head) coach (Dabo) Swinney and (defensive coordinator Brent) Venables trusted me and the rest has been history."

When Simmons slipped outside of the top five, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim became increasingly confident that he would be available at their slot. Despite fielding trade calls, the Cardinals were always going to take Simmons if he fell to them. It happened — albeit because of a run of quarterbacks — and that is exactly what the franchise did.

Keim was fully aware of Simmons, the NFL prospect. But he had to get more info throughout the process from those who groomed him.

"To see a story like his, think about a guy who's got a chip on his shoulder," Keim said. "Dabo Swinney was telling me that he was one of the last commitments in that recruiting class, that they lost a couple players to the NFL Draft and two weeks before Signing Day, Brett Venables found him through one of his friends that was a high school coach in Kansas. Obviously, we know that going from Kansas to Clemson, South Carolina, is quite unusual. So, to be able to get your 25th recruit out of 25 players — it's sort of unusual. Obviously he's a top 10 pick and credit to him and his work ethic and the intangibles that he has. It does kind of goes to show you it's better to be lucky than good sometimes."

Luck had nothing to do with his development while at Clemson. Now, Simmons is paving a new path. A professional one in Arizona.