Arizona Cardinals Draft Pass Rusher Victor Dimukeje with First Sixth-Round Pick

Arizona Cardinals draftee Victor Dimukeje was a 2020 All-ACC Honorable Mention selection after he had 7.5 sacks at Duke.

The Arizona Cardinals added to their pass rush by selecting edge rusher Victor Dimukeje from Duke with the 210th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals traded up earlier to draft Florida cornerback Marco Wilson at 136th. Arizona received the 136th and 210th picks while sending the 160th pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dimukeje is 6-foot-2, 262 pounds. He never missed a start in four years at Duke, playing all 49 games since 2017. He was a second team All-ACC honoree in 2019, then an All-ACC Honorable Mention last season.

"The biggest thing I'll probably say is I play smart, I know how to use my hands, I can power rush, set the edge in the run game and I know how to transition speed," Dimukeje said after the pick.

He had 14 sacks in 23 games since the start of 2019 along with 21 tackles for loss. He's forced five fumbles since the start of the 2018 season.

From NFL Media's draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Dimukeje will typically win with force and physicality over plus-skill and finesse. He loses some reps to longer tackles, but does a good job of setting strong edges."

Dimukeje knows the Cardinals play a 3-4 defensive scheme and have a surplus of veterans up front, naming J.J. Watt, Chandler Jones and Devon Kennard. Dimukeje believes he can add a boost to the outside linebacker room.

Zierlein noted that length could be a shortcoming with Dimukeje, but the newest Cardinal does not see his size as a deficiency.

"I feel like that's a good size for an edge, I know how to set the edge with my size, I have better leverage, I could cover too," Dimukeje said. "So, just all around, my whole game I feel like is a good fit for this defense."

The Cardinals have plenty more work to do late in the draft with another sixth-round pick and two seventh-rounders. '

So far, the Cardinals have added: