Cardinals Select Utah DL Leki Fotu No. 114 on Day 3 of NFL Draft

With their first of two choices in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu. The pick comes after the franchise took Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8 overall in Round 1 and Houston tackle Josh Jones No. 72 in the third round on Day 2. At 6-5, 330, Fotu is expected to compete at nose tackle in the team's 3-4 scheme.

Fotu joins a position group that was supplemented in free agency by general manager Steve Keim and Co. as the team signed Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills) and Trevon Coley (Indianapolis Colts). This, along with the other defensive front-seven additions in linebackers Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons), along with first-round draft pick Simmons, are expected to improve a defense that was last in the NFL in 2019 in yards allowed.

Fotu is the fifth player drafted out of Utah in this year's draft. The program had four players drafted in the first three rounds, which was a school record. Fotu joins cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears, 2/50), safety Julian Blackmon (Colts, 3/85), running back Zack Moss (Bills, 3/86) and safety Terrell Burgess (Los Angeles Rams, 3/104).

The organization has four total picks on Day 3. After Fotu, the Cardinals have one more selection in the fourth round coming at No. 131 overall. Once again, Fotu was selected No. 114 overall. Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft so far including their overall spot for the remainder of the event: