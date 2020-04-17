2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under on Georgia T Andrew Thomas

One of the fastest risers on draft boards is Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas. He joins a top four at the position that includes Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and Jedrick Wills (Alabama), who all have a chance of being taken within the first 10 picks of next week's NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals have been widely predicted to take a tackle with their No. 8 pick. With Thomas rising, one could argue that he would make the most sense as a safe option with the franchise's first selection on Day 1.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim referenced Thomas as being "one of the best pass protectors" amongst the group at the position. The organization is in desperate need of help in that department after then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards last season.

As for the other prospects at the position group, Keim said: "You have Becton who's freakish and one of the most powerful and gives you that wow factor. Wirfs has got tremendous upside athletically and does things out in space that are amazing. And you'd like to think that he's just going to continue to get better and better. And, oh God, Alabama's (Wills) he can play guard, he can play right tackle. He's tough. He's nasty. So these guys bring so many different things to the table that you get excited about. At the end of the day, I think that all four of them are going to be good players and you just have to determine what fits what you do best.”