2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under on Georgia T Andrew Thomas

Mason Kern

One of the fastest risers on draft boards is Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas. He joins a top four at the position that includes Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and Jedrick Wills (Alabama), who all have a chance of being taken within the first 10 picks of next week's NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals have been widely predicted to take a tackle with their No. 8 pick. With Thomas rising, one could argue that he would make the most sense as a safe option with the franchise's first selection on Day 1.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim referenced Thomas as being "one of the best pass protectors" amongst the group at the position. The organization is in desperate need of help in that department after then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards last season.

As for the other prospects at the position group, Keim said: "You have Becton who's freakish and one of the most powerful and gives you that wow factor. Wirfs has got tremendous upside athletically and does things out in space that are amazing. And you'd like to think that he's just going to continue to get better and better. And, oh God, Alabama's (Wills) he can play guard, he can play right tackle. He's tough. He's nasty. So these guys bring so many different things to the table that you get excited about. At the end of the day, I think that all four of them are going to be good players and you just have to determine what fits what you do best.”

DeAndre Hopkins Sees Similarities in QBs Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson

In Deandre Hopkins' evaluation, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is reminiscent of Houston's Deshaun Watson

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald Gets Praise from DeAndre Hopkins and David Johnson

Both WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB David Johnson heaped praise on their new and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Won't Rule Out Drafting WR Despite DeAndre Hopkins Acquisition

DeAndre Hopkins is with the Cardinals, but don't rule out the team selecting another top pass-catcher in the draft.

Mason Kern

QB Kyler Murray Desires Offense in NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray wants the team to pursue offense in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

Pat Tillman Remembered by GM Steve Keim; We All Should do the Same

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim took a moment to honor the franchise's former linebacker Pat Tillman, who died 16 years ago next week.

Howard Balzer

Contract Talks Ongoing with WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake

Discussions are ongoing between the Arizona Cardinals and WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake for longer contracts

Howard Balzer

Footballfan55

GM Steve Keim Prepared for Free-Agent Frenzy After Draft Ends

The NFL is gearing up for a virtual NFL Draft that due to COVID-19 and the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the UDFA process

Howard Balzer

As NFL Draft Nears, a Projection of Cardinals First Four Picks

The virtual NFL Draft is on fast approach. Here is a recent mock of the Arizona Cardinals first four projected selection.

Howard Balzer

GM Steve Keim Confirms Deandre Hopkins Trade Official

DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson pass physicals, GM Steve Keim confirms, completing trade between Cardinals and Texans.

Howard Balzer

Footballfan55

Cardinals GM Keim Provides an Evaluator's Look at Offensive Tackles in the Draft

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim broke down the top tackles in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Howard Balzer