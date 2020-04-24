Grading the Graders ... or the Futility of Assigning Grades Soon After the Draft

If we could go back in time, it would be interesting to find out what was the first publication or media outlet that began putting grades on NFL drafts within moments of them concluding.

Some would say that was the true sign of the apocalypse.

OK, maybe that’s a tad overboard. However, while not trying to sound like a party-pooper or an old-school fuddy diddy, it’s always seemed strange the fascination there is with these grades when even those doing them acknowledge that there’s no way of knowing the true result for at least two or three years.

What’s also a put-off is the mean-spiritedness there is, often attacking people whose livelihoods depend on it and who have spent countless hours on the process of trying to essentially guess right when it comes to adding quality talent.

Of course, that mean-spiritedness has become the fuel of the Internet age we are in and it extends well beyond sports. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Of course, three years from now, no one will remember how wrong many of the graders were and who they are. But “mistakes” by teams will be there for everyone to see and too many missteps will cost people their jobs even when unseen circumstances become the root of a player not living up to expectations.

The other reality is that grades after the entire draft are based essentially on the first couple rounds. No one, not even the team, can accurately assess which picks from the later rounds will become productive players. Those hits can define how good a draft it was.

Obviously, there is always going to be analysis and talk over what teams do. Most everyone listening or reading it enjoys it and have come to expect it. But assigning a grade seems overkill especially when even the grades assigned are all over the lot from a variety of sources.

Looking back at one story on grades in 2017, the Chiefs received a B after selecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. There hasn’t been other significant contributions from that class, but adding a generational talent at that position surely now warrants an A.

That same story assigned a B-plus to the Cardinals following the selection of linebacker Haason Reddick in the first round and safety Budda Baker in the second. Baker has been excellent, but Reddick started only five games last season. Looking at it now, that’s certainly not worthy of a grade bordering on an A.

Can anyone imagine this happening in classrooms across America? It’s final exam time, and the tests have been handed in. However, the teacher has already formed an evaluation of what each student’s strengths and weaknesses are. Never mind that poor students might have studied their butt off for the final. Or that excellent students might have mailed it in.

Without even looking at the tests, the teacher assigns a grade for the final based on those preconceived notions.

Pretty absurd, huh? Well, that’s essentially what draft grades are.

Think about that while you are mulling over your favorite team’s grade.

However, if you like, feel free to grade this column!

Have fun but don’t take toom serious