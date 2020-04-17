AllCardinals
Cardinals Won't Rule Out Drafting WR Despite DeAndre Hopkins Acquisition

Mason Kern

Although the Arizona Cardinals made arguably the biggest splash of the NFL offseason when they acquired elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans, the franchise is not ruling out the possibility of taking a player at the position high in next week's NFL Draft.

"DeAndre was a guy that myself and several others in the organization had been really high on," general manager Steve Keim said in a videoconference with reporters on Wednesday. "So, to be able to get a player of his caliber and to add to the weapons that we already possess, I feel like it can certainly take us to the next level."

This year's crop of wide receiver prospects is considered one of the deeper pools in recent memory. Talent that would likely be shoo-in first-round picks will likely fall to the second round or possibly further depending on various team needs and roster goals.

"Excellent," Keim said of the prospect depth at wideout. "There's guys that are speed guys, there's big physical guys that can go up and get in a crowd. So, it's kind of pick your poison. What are you looking for? Are you looking for an X? Are you looking for a Z? You can get them in every round. There are going to be guys that, just like last year's draft, go in later rounds that have production and are going to turn out to be good players. But there's four or five of those guys at the top that are really, really exciting to watch."

With a receiver stable that features Hopkins, future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, among others, the Cardinals brass still expressed their ability to take the best player available when they are on the clock. Even if that means drafting another target for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Asked point-blank if the addition of Hopkins altered the need for a receiver, Keim said, “I don't think so. I think the one thing you have to look at, not just the DeAndre Hopkins acquisition, but you know you want to look at the long-term contracts that you have in place, whether guys can play inside or outside at those positions. So, if there's a player that we coveted and it's at the right spot, and somebody that we're high on, we'll certainly take advantage of that.

"Again, I say this every year, your needs are always changing. So, just because it may look like on the surface that we're not as needy at wide receiver, that could change pretty quickly.”

