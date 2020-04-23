NFL Draft: Offensive Prospect Rundown at No. 8 Overall

Although there are those that believe there is a good chance the Arizona Cardinals will trade down from their No. 8 overall position in the NFL Draft, for that to happen, there needs to be a team willing to trade up to that spot.

With the draft just hours away, AllCardinals site publisher Howard Balzer and deputy editor Mason Kern evaluate the potentially available offensive prospects and what the Cardinals might do in the above video.

The intriguing aspect of this draft is what will happen with other quarterbacks after, as expected, the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall selection.

The Cardinals got their quarterback of the future (Kyler Murray) with the first overall choice last year, so they are not necessarily in the market now. If Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and/or Oregon's Justin Herbert are still available at No. 8, that could create a potential trade partner.

However, if one or both are available, that also might be bad news for the Cardinals because it means a non-quarterback they like could be off the board. If both quarterbacks are off the board, that provides general manager Steve Keim with potentially better options for the selection.

In the SI.com Publisher's Mock Draft, Balzer made a seemingly bold prediction by selecting a wide receiver. In retrospect, it might not be too farfetched. Balzer pegged the Cardinals taking Murray's former teammate at Oklahoma, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. And while it may seem like the franchise is not in need of another pass-catcher after the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, head coach Kliff Kingsbury would certainly lobe to roll out a receiver arsenal that goes at least four deep.

We'll find out soon enough.