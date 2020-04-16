As NFL Draft Nears, a Projection of Cardinals First Four Picks

This week, Cardinals radio game analyst Ron Wolfley, who is the co-host of the Doug & Wolf show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM has broadcast the feature “Cards Connect Four.”

They project the team’s pick with eighth overall choice in the draft, and then make three more picks in the third and fourth rounds.

The one thing we know at this time of year is that everyone has an opinion. Here was the first installment earlier this week with player analysis by 98.7.

Round 1/8: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

At 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, the high-motor defensive tackle could be an immediate starter for the Cardinals on the interior, where he'd add even more size to a group that includes Corey Peters and free-agent addition Jordan Phillips.

Brown recorded 55 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior in 2019 and it would be a surprise if he was still undrafted by the time Arizona was up at No. 8.

What Wolf Says: "Look, I love this kid and would draft him at No. 8 with a smile on my face. The negative for the most part is he's not a great athlete. He didn't wow the NFL at the Combine. He was (a disappointment). You want top-10 dudes to be in the 85th percentile and up. His three-cone drill placed him in the third percentile among defensive tackles among the last two decades. His vertical put him at 22 percent at his position for the last two decades. The short shuttle; the 18th percentile. He doesn't out-athlete the other guy, he bludgeons. He's not a disruptor, he's a destructor."

A thought on Brown also comes from si.com’s Albert Breer, who wrote earlier this week, “A player teams like more than the general public knows. He’s a very clean prospect with a high floor, and a lot of teams’ decision-makers would be surprised if he makes it past the Panthers at No. 7. I’d put the Jaguars down as another team that’s been connected to him, so much so that Jacksonville may get aggressive in trying to trade down if he’s gone when they pick at No. 9, to be better positioned to get a receiver or corner.”

3/72: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Not the best route-runner and a guy who suffered from some drops, Hamler made 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore for the Nittany Lions last year. Likely to play as a slot receiver, his speed makes him a fun piece that could fit in Kliff Kingsbury's offense in terms of pre-snap motion, but it remains to be seen if he is redundant to other Cardinals like Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella.

What Wolf Says: "He's so small; that's the knock against him. The dude measured under 5-9 at the Combine and weighed 176 pounds. He's got small hands, short arms and a small wingspan."

4/114: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

A familiar face for the Cardinals, Benjamin raced for a Sun Devil single-season record 1,642 yards as a sophomore (his first year as the full-time starter) in 2018 and scored 16 touchdowns. His 5.5 yards-per-carry dipped to 4.3 behind a less-experienced offensive line last year, but he still rushed for 1,083 yards and 10 touchdowns as a team captain in an eight win season where he also skipped the team's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl victory against Florida State for draft preparation.

Benjamin is tough and durable for his size at 5-foot-9 and 207 pounds. He has value as a pass-catcher and would give Arizona security with a third running back behind Kenyan Drake, who is only on a one-year deal, and Chase Edmonds.

What Wolf Says: "This is a kid I absolutely love. He's a football player through and through. I'm not just saying that because he goes to ASU. He's tough, he's determined, he's going to hit the hole like a crazed dog. But he'll put the ball on the ground and isn't a take-it-to-the-house guy. He doesn't have the elusiveness and explosiveness to make defensive coordinators strap on the Depends. But I love the kid as a tandem guy."

4/131: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

With 72 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and two picks last season, Wallace showed out as a productive, aggressive member of the Tigers' secondary. At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, he's got enough size but there are worries about his coverage skills.

What Wolf Says: "This kid is a brawler. He's compact and physical and plays hard. He suffers athletically. He lacks balance, I'm told has trouble turning and running, stiff in the hips. Although he tackles well in a phone booth, he's not a great open-field tackler from what I'm told. I love the kid's toughness but see him more as a box guy."