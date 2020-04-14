The last two weeks heading to the NFL Draft are often referred to as the “silly season” thanks to the often agenda-filled rumors and speculation that make their way to public view. Whether it’s agents looking out for their clients or teams hoping to confuse other teams, it’s known that a lot of smokescreens exist. No one knows what’s really true or isn’t.

Which brings us to the Cardinals and what they might do with the eighth overall pick in next week’s draft.

The latest scuttlebutt, despite the March acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, has the Cardinals adding to their pass-receiving arsenal in a year where the draft crop at the position is deep.

It does make sense. Christian Kirk is a keeper, but Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t have many seasons remaining in his Hall of Fame career. While the Cardinals entertain hope for improvement from Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson and Hakeem Butler (injured for all of 2019), no one would argue that they have bigger upsides than the cream of this year’s group.

Fueling the speculation is a tidbit from SI.com’s Albert Breer in his Monday Morning Quarterback column this week about Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Breer wrote, "It's a relationship business, and there are rumblings that Kyler Murray has given the Arizona brass a glowing review of his former teammate Lamb. Would the Cardinals take one, given that they have DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Christian Kirk on their roster, and drafted three of them last year? I'm skeptical, particularly with how nicely a big-time right tackle like (Jedrick) Wills would fit the bill. But it's worth keeping an eye on anyway."

Yes, it is. Especially when Cardinals general manager Steve Keim essentially admitted that Murray’s communications weren’t simply “rumblings.” In an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, on the Doug & Wolf Show, Keim said, “From my text stream, you can tell Kyler likes him. You always would also lean toward guys that you know. If you know the person or you have confidence in who they are, through the information you obtain, it certainly gives you more confidence."

In a conversation with the Arizona Republic before the start of the league year, Murray said, "Me and CeeDee have a great relationship. That's one of my boys. I would obviously be very fond of that pick. Obviously, I don't make the choices. I'm here for whatever, but I'm looking forward to free agency and us adding some great players and adding more of them in the draft so we can continue to grow this thing. But yeah, if we pick CeeDee, that would be great. We have a very comfortable relationship. I've played with him, I've been with him for years, so yeah, I don't think that would be a bad pick at all."

In 2018, Murray’s last season with the Sooners, Lamb caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, his numbers were 62-1,327-14.

Lamb also let his feelings be known in a recent interview with CBS Sports on Instagram Live, mentioning he would be “honored” to be on a team with Murray, Hopkins, Fitzgerald and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Lamb said, “It's closest to being the little bro of everybody and just learning from a lot of great people. (They are) a very young team and talented."

He added: “I'd actually be real excited because a lot of people compare me to D-Hop. If you put me with him, you've got two of them. That's fun."

As for Lamb claiming “people compare me to D-Hop,” Keim agreed, saying, "You watch CeeDee Lamb and there are some things that come to mind when I watch him that remind me a little bit of DeAndre Hopkins. You talk about a guy that maybe isn't the fastest vertically, but is gritty, tough and runs great routes."

It’s yet another example of the Cardinals having several sensible options with what they will do with that first-round choice.

