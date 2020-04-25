Scouting Report Deep Dive on Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin

The Cardinals selected California linebacker Evan Weaver with their first choice in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. The following is the scouting report from NFL.com.

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 207

SCHOOL: Arizona State

NFL Combine Performance Data

ARMS: 31 1/4 inches

HANDS: 8 5/8= inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.57

Bench Press: 12

Vertical Jump: 39.0

Broad Jump: 122.0

3 Cone Drill: 6.97

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.25

Player Bio

Arizona State landed Benjamin from Wylie, Texas, as a top-75 prospect. He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2017 (23 carries, 142 yards, 6.2 ypc, one touchdown; five receptions, 15 yards; six kick returns, 119 yards, 19.8 average). Benjamin became the Sun Devils' bell-cow back as a sophomore, carrying the mail a school-record 300 times for 1,642 yards (5.5 per) and 16 touchdowns. The third-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, and team MVP ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards, ninth in touchdowns. As if that wasn't enough, Benjamin also caught 35 passes for 263 yards (7.5 per) and two touchdowns, and he fumbled only once on those 335 touches. He did not see the ball as often in 2019 but still finished as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection his junior year (253 carries, 1,083 yards, 4.3 ypc, 10 touchdowns; 42 receptions, 347 yards, 8.3 average, two touchdowns in 12 starts). Benjamin did not play in the team's 2019 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Analysis By Lance Zierlein

Overview

Player Comparison: Devin Singletary

Slightly undersized three-down option with unorthodox running style that can keep everyone on the field guessing, including his own team. Benjamin thrives when runs go off schedule but also has a habit of taking them off schedule prematurely. His elusiveness is always on display, but he's a competitive, tough runner when it is time to get down. Benjamin needs a spread-based running game that allows for more space and freedom but must become more decisive as an NFL back. He offers value in a dual run-catch capacity on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3).

Strengths

Excellent three-down production as starter

When you think he's tackled, he's not

Eludes, accelerates and escapes

Changes speed to manipulate edge and turn the corner

Eliminates overpursuit with cutbacks

Runs with excellent competitive streak inside/outside

Staccato footwork to slalom around traffic

Hard-nosed, with plenty of pop as finisher

Alters platform, making him a slippery tackle target

Effective pass catcher and hard to guard out of backfield

Knows where to be and makes an effort in pass pro

Weaknesses