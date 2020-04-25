Scouting Report Deep Dive on Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin
Mason Kern
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 207
SCHOOL: Arizona State
NFL Combine Performance Data
ARMS: 31 1/4 inches
HANDS: 8 5/8= inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.57
Bench Press: 12
Vertical Jump: 39.0
Broad Jump: 122.0
3 Cone Drill: 6.97
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.25
Player Bio
Arizona State landed Benjamin from Wylie, Texas, as a top-75 prospect. He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2017 (23 carries, 142 yards, 6.2 ypc, one touchdown; five receptions, 15 yards; six kick returns, 119 yards, 19.8 average). Benjamin became the Sun Devils' bell-cow back as a sophomore, carrying the mail a school-record 300 times for 1,642 yards (5.5 per) and 16 touchdowns. The third-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, and team MVP ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards, ninth in touchdowns. As if that wasn't enough, Benjamin also caught 35 passes for 263 yards (7.5 per) and two touchdowns, and he fumbled only once on those 335 touches. He did not see the ball as often in 2019 but still finished as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection his junior year (253 carries, 1,083 yards, 4.3 ypc, 10 touchdowns; 42 receptions, 347 yards, 8.3 average, two touchdowns in 12 starts). Benjamin did not play in the team's 2019 bowl game to prepare for the draft.
Analysis By Lance Zierlein
Overview
Player Comparison: Devin Singletary
Slightly undersized three-down option with unorthodox running style that can keep everyone on the field guessing, including his own team. Benjamin thrives when runs go off schedule but also has a habit of taking them off schedule prematurely. His elusiveness is always on display, but he's a competitive, tough runner when it is time to get down. Benjamin needs a spread-based running game that allows for more space and freedom but must become more decisive as an NFL back. He offers value in a dual run-catch capacity on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3).
Strengths
- Excellent three-down production as starter
- When you think he's tackled, he's not
- Eludes, accelerates and escapes
- Changes speed to manipulate edge and turn the corner
- Eliminates overpursuit with cutbacks
- Runs with excellent competitive streak inside/outside
- Staccato footwork to slalom around traffic
- Hard-nosed, with plenty of pop as finisher
- Alters platform, making him a slippery tackle target
- Effective pass catcher and hard to guard out of backfield
- Knows where to be and makes an effort in pass pro
Weaknesses
- Noticeable drop in production from 2018
- Could take time adjusting to a pro-style rush attack
- Feels unsure when approaching the muck
- One-cut opportunities turn into a series of moves
- Spends too much time setting up LBs instead of bursting past
- Hip tightness restricts sharpness of downhill cuts
- Takes on heavy collisions too often
- Occasional focus drops on easy catch attempts