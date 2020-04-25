Scouting Report Deep Dive on LSU DL Rashard Lawrence

The Cardinals selected LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence with their second choice in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The following is the scouting report from NFL.com.

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 308

SCHOOL: LSU

NFL Combine Performance Data

ARMS: 34 1/8

HANDS: 11

40-Yard Dash: 5.07

3-Cone: 8.03

Bench Press: 22 reps

Player Bio

LSU made a big signing when keeping this Monroe native in-state as one of the top 20 recruits in the country. Lawrence flashed as a freshman, playing in nine games and sacking Louisville's Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Citrus Bowl. Lawrence was a team captain as a sophomore, missing time with ankle injuries but starting 10 games, including the final eight (32 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks). He started all 13 games as a junior (54 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups) and finished the year on a high note as the Fiesta Bowl Defensive Player of the Game with four tackles for loss (two sacks) in the team's win over UCF. Lawrence missed spring drills in 2019 after having surgery on his right knee. He wound up playing in 12 games (11 starts) his senior season, missing time due to an ankle injury but still earning second-team All-SEC notice after posting 28 tackles, six for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three pass breakups during the Tigers' national championship campaign.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein

NFL Comparison: Carlos Watkins

Overview

Plays with dog mentality and is ready to turn any rep into a street fight if he needs to. Lawrence's leadership and toughness stand out on the defensive side of the ball. He plays with pain and never shortchanges teammates in the effort department. He needs to play with better control of his feet and motor to improve consistency and balance at the point of attack. He can get some pocket push going from time to time but is likely to come off the field on passing downs. If his medicals check out, he could become a solid rotational defensive lineman.

Strengths

Wide through the hips with powerful upper body and proportional thickness

Plays hurt and is a warrior on the field

High football character, team leader and hard worker

Team player willing to eat up blocks

Good snap quickness and quick hands

Power to punch and lift blocker

Made plays on the other side of the line

Twitchy shed quickness and spins out of blocks

Excellent hustle down the field to chase

Gets some pocket push with long-arm bull-rush technique

Weaknesses