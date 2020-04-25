AllCardinals
Arizona Cardinals Select Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin with Seventh-Round Pick

Mason Kern

With their first selection in the seventh round and last pick of the 2020 NFL Draft overall, the Arizona Cardinals selected Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin. The pick comes after the franchise took Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8 overall in Round 1, Houston tackle Josh Jones No. 72 in the third round on Day 2, defensive linemen Leki Fotu (Utah) and Rashard Lawrence (LSU) in Round 4 at No. 114 and No. 131 overall, respectively and California linebacker Evan Weaver at No. 202 in Round 6.

Benjamin is a local product and the first running back selected by the Cardinals this draft. He enters a roster that features Kenyan Drake, who recently signed his one-year transition tag, as well as Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster (who also went to ASU).

This selection marked the third player chosen out of the Pac-12 for the Cardinals on Day 3. Benjamin was a first-team All-Pac-12 member in both 2018 and 2019, his sophomore and junior seasons. During the former year, he broke the school record for rushing attempts in a single season (300), single-game rushing yards (312) and single-season rushing yards (1,642) and was named an AP Third Team All-American, which was the first time since Redmond in 1998 that a Sun Devil running back was named an All-American by any outlet.

The organization has no more selections. Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft.

  • First round (8th overall): Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons
  • Third round (72nd): Houston tackle Josh Jones
  • Fourth round (114th): Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu
  • Fourth round (131st): LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence
  • Sixth round (202nd): California linebacker Evan Weaver
  • Seventh round (222nd): Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin
