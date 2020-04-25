Arizona Cardinals Take California LB Evan Weaver with Sixth Round Pick

With their first selection in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected California linebacker Evan Weaver. The pick comes after the franchise took Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8 overall in Round 1, Houston tackle Josh Jones No. 72 in the third round on Day 2, and defensive linemen Leki Fotu (Utah) and Rashard Lawrence (LSU) in Round 4 at No. 114 and No. 131 overall, respectively.

Weaver is the second linebacker the Cardinals have selected in this draft after Simons, but the latter is more of a positionless type player who can be moved across the defense in coordinator Vance Joseph's scheme.

This selection marked the second player chosen out of the Pac-12 for the Cardinals on Day 3. Weaver was a menace for the Golden Bears during his college career. He has the most defensive stops in the entire FBS since 2018 with 147 per PFF.

The organization currently has just one selection left on Day 3. Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft so far including their overall spot for the remainder of the event: