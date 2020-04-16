AllCardinals
QB Kyler Murray Desires Offense in NFL Draft

Mason Kern

When evaluating team needs ahead of the NFL Draft, general managers and franchise members cast a wide net across all of the positions to forecast the most plausible options to make an immediate impact. 

For players already on the roster, especially younger guys, they have a potentially biased viewpoint based on relationships they have cultivated with draft prospects.

Such is the case for Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who publicly stated his desire to have former Oklahoma teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, be selected with the team's No. 8 overall pick.

And of course Murray would want another threat on the perimeter to complement newly-acquired DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Who wouldn't, especially as the quarterback? Still, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is relying on the extensive and advanced scouting the organization has conducted throughout the pre-draft process.

"Kyler has lobbied for CeeDee Lamb, he's lobbied for four or five offensive linemen, a running back and a tight end," Keim told reporters in a videoconference on Wednesday. "He hasn't once said anything to me about a defensive player. So, I'm not really sure that he's a guy that I'm going to hang my hat on when it comes to draft day.

"I feel like we're going to come away with several good players in this draft."

Contract Talks Ongoing with WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake

Discussions are ongoing between the Arizona Cardinals and WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake for longer contracts

Howard Balzer

GM Steve Keim Prepared for Free-Agent Frenzy After Draft Ends

The NFL is gearing up for a virtual NFL Draft that due to COVID-19 and the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the UDFA process

Howard Balzer

As NFL Draft Nears, a Projection of Cardinals First Four Picks

The virtual NFL Draft is on fast approach. Here is a recent mock of the Arizona Cardinals first four projected selection.

Howard Balzer

GM Steve Keim Confirms Deandre Hopkins Trade Official

DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson pass physicals, GM Steve Keim confirms, completing trade between Cardinals and Texans.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals GM Keim Provides an Evaluator's Look at Offensive Tackles in the Draft

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim broke down the top tackles in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray Stumps for Oklahoma Teammate CeeDee Lamb to be Team's No. 8 Overall Pick

After developing a relationship at Oklahoma, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vouched for WR CeeDee Lamb to be selected No. 8 in the NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

Cardinals 'Flight Plan' Docuseries Debuts This Week with Episode Two

Episode two of the Arizona Cardinals 'Flight Plan' docuseries premieres April 16th on the team's official YouTube channel.

Howard Balzer

NFL Offseason Going Virtual; What Does That Look Like?

What are the main rules and restrictions for the newly agreed upon NFL Virtual Period taking place between April 20 and May 15?

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Passes Physical; David Johnson and Contract in Limbo

The trade between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals swapping WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB David Johnson is inching closer to finalization.

Howard Balzer

Perception of Chandler Jones Not Kind in Defensive Player of the Year Betting Odds

In the betting odds for 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones is not viewed in high regard.

Howard Balzer

