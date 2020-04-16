QB Kyler Murray Desires Offense in NFL Draft

When evaluating team needs ahead of the NFL Draft, general managers and franchise members cast a wide net across all of the positions to forecast the most plausible options to make an immediate impact.

For players already on the roster, especially younger guys, they have a potentially biased viewpoint based on relationships they have cultivated with draft prospects.

Such is the case for Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who publicly stated his desire to have former Oklahoma teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, be selected with the team's No. 8 overall pick.

And of course Murray would want another threat on the perimeter to complement newly-acquired DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Who wouldn't, especially as the quarterback? Still, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is relying on the extensive and advanced scouting the organization has conducted throughout the pre-draft process.

"Kyler has lobbied for CeeDee Lamb, he's lobbied for four or five offensive linemen, a running back and a tight end," Keim told reporters in a videoconference on Wednesday. "He hasn't once said anything to me about a defensive player. So, I'm not really sure that he's a guy that I'm going to hang my hat on when it comes to draft day.

"I feel like we're going to come away with several good players in this draft."