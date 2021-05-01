Cardinals Draft UCF CB Tay Gowan in Round 6

Tay Gowan heads to the Arizona Cardinals after playing for three colleges in five years.

The Arizona Cardinals continued to add depth to the cornerback room by taking University of Central Florida cornerback Tay Gowan with the 223rd overall pick Saturday.

The Cardinals previously moved up to grab Florida cornerback Marco Wilson in the fourth round.

Gowan played one season at UCF in 2019 after transferring from Butler Community College. Previously, he redshirted the 2016 season and played three games in 2017 at Miami, Ohio) before heading to Butler. He did not play the 2020 season, choosing to sit out due to the pandemic in order to protect his family, including his young daughter.

He believes the decision hurt his draft stock, saying that based on a 2019 season in which he "dominated," his 2020 performance could have pushed him into the top two rounds. But, for him, it was the right choice.

"It was one of the toughest things in my life because sometimes I don't know what I'd do without football," Gowan said. "I knew that I ultimately made the right decision because there's a little girl here that is dependent on me health-wise, resources-wise, education-wise, I just need to be there for her."

The newest Cardinal played 15 games in FBS overall. Gowan took over as a starter for UCF after Brandon Moore suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener. He earned all-conference second-team honors from Pro Football Focus after he intercepted two passes and broke up eight others.

Gowan has the height of an NFL corner at 6-foot-2, but is on the skinnier side at 185 pounds.

He does not lack confidence in himself, saying he will become the Tom Brady of cornerbacks after falling to the sixth round.

The Cardinals needed cornerback depth going into the draft, and did not address the hole on Days 1 or 2. Linebacker Zaven Collins was "too high" on general manager Steve Keim's board for him to pass at 16, then Rondale Moore was the best remaining player on Keim's board by the 49th pick.

But, with cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Robert Alford being over 30 years old and on one-year deals, plus Alford's recent injury history, the Cardinals needed more players to compete in those spots. Wilson and Gowan will look to do just that.