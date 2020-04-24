AllCardinals
Instant Analysis Labels Cardinals 'Winners' with Pick of Isaiah Simmons

Howard Balzer

Opinions begin flying like wildfire during and after the NFL Draft and with the opening day featuring just the first round, instant evaluation is what always populates. That was certainly the case with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, the Cardinals’ choice with the eighth overall selection.

Whether it’s grades or simply citing winners and losers, it doesn’t take long for the reactions to occur.

On SI.com, Conor Orr listed head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals as his first “winner” in Round 1. In the video, Frankie Fantasy takes the New York Giants to task for not picking Simmons with the fourth overall choice.

Orr had this to say about Simmons: The Cardinals got Isaiah Simmons at No. 8. A few weeks back, former Eagles personnel director Louis Riddick said he would “fall off his chair” if the Clemson defensive star was still on the board at No. 5. While there is a lot of pressure on Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to properly utilize him (Simmons played nearly every position at Clemson but will likely settle into an everyday role as a Derwin James-type hybrid) the Cardinals now have a player who can both match up well with a mobile quarterback like Russell Wilson or mark some of the better tight ends and second receivers in the division (George Kittle comes to mind).

This is also an avenue to get into the shots we were able to get of Kingsbury’s living room, which looks like something out of a menswear catalogue (the kind with the clothes so expensive that normal people like us can’t get it in the mail). Seriously, how nice is this place? Is he the only one allowed to wear shoes there? Look at the landscaping and ... is that a cabana with mountain views?

