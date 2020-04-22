AllCardinals
Memories of the First NFL Draft Telecast 40 Years Ago with AllCardinals Publisher Howard Balzer

Mason Kern

Forty years ago, ESPN had a crazy idea they presented to NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. Having started broadcasting in September, 1979, the fledgling network was searching for events to telecast.

So it was that Chet Simmons, president of ESPN, approached Rozelle with a proposal to televise the NFL Draft. To which Rozelle replied with something to the effect of, “Why in the world would you want to do that?!”

As it is said, the rest is history, with the draft taking on a life of its own and is now broadcast by three networks.

There at the beginning on that 1980 telecast was AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer, who was the pro football editor of The Sporting News at the time, which was based in St. Louis, home then of the Cardinals.

So, take a trip down memory lane in the accompanying video as Howard reminisces with deputy editor Mason Kern about that first draft and the nine years he spent as part of the broadcast team.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BridgesFootball
BridgesFootball

Love it!

