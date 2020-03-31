AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Is Tua Tagovailoa This Year's Kyler Murray in NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals snared their quarterback of the present and the future last year with the first overall selection of Kyler Murray in the NFL Draft.

There were questions that year whether Murray would eschew a baseball contract with the Oakland Athletics to play the most glamorous position in pro football.

He did that when he knew the Cardinals would make the commitment to pick him with the top spot in the draft.

This year, the overriding question heading to the draft is the condition of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s hip, an injury that ended his 2019 college season.

The agents for Tagovailoa hoped to answer those concerns with the revelation Tuesday that the quarterback is healthy.

Chris Cabott, the president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, told Yahoo Sports that "Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions."

Dr. Lyle Cain added: “I am extremely pleased. If you told me four, almost five months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Truth is, without the injury, Tagovailoa would be part of the discussion over what the Cincinnati Bengals will do with the first overall choice on April 23. Might that be the case anyway? The Bengals rarely make truly bold moves, but can that be so easily dismissed? If that does not happen, the possibilities are almost endless.

Assuming teams are confident in Tagovailoa’s health, the question becomes whether he will last until the Miami Dolphins pick with the No. 5 choice in the first round. Could the Washington Redskins, picking second and with a new head coach (Ron Rivera), shock the world after picking Dwayne Haskins in the first round last year? Might the Detroit Lions at No. 3 decide to plan for the near future after Matthew Stafford? Or would teams behind the Dolphins, like the L.A. Chargers at No. 6 or Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 7, look to leap-frog Miami? Also, never think for a second that even bigger jumps will not happen.

We know that anything is possible on draft day. After all, it was just two years ago that Kansas City moved up 17 spots in the first round to select Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selections and Houston went up 13 slot to grab Deshaun Watson with pick 12.

Those swaps came after Chicago felt compelled to move up one spot with San Francisco to select Mitchell Trubisky.

Need I say more?

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Contract: The 'Real' Numbers

Contract details for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was resigned in free agency

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Iowa T Tristan Wirfs

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Talks about His Coronavirus Contribution

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones contributed 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona for relief efforts in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Howard Balzer

A Look at the Cardinals NFL Draft Targets and Team Needs

Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Isaiah Simmons, Jeff Okudah. Who will the Arizona Cardinals select No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft Top 12 Mock: Cardinals Select T Mekhi Becton

Former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge mocked the NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals selected Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton No. 8 overall.

Howard Balzer

Further Update for Cardinals Blood Drive: Two Hours Added; All Slots Filled

The Arizona Cardinals blood drive initiative at State Farm Stadium to provide relief for COVID-19 had two hours added. All slots have been filled.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pledges $150,000 to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

In an effort to help his new community, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund on Friday.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Update on Cardinals Blood Drive Initiative

An update from the Arizona Cardinals organization regarding the one-day blood drive initiative

Mason Kern

Will Cardinals Re-signing of T Marcus Gilbert Alter Draft Strategy?

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with tackle Marcus Gilbert and running back Kenyan Drake officially signed his transition tag tender on Thursday. How will it affect the team's approach in the NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55