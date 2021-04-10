Game-Changing TE Kyle Pitts to the Cardinals? A Trade Could Make it Possible

The Arizona Cardinals are likely out of Florida tight end and "unicorn" Kyler Pitts' draft range, but NFL Media's Peter Schrager devised a trade to make it happen.

Kyle Pitts, the tight end from Florida, is unlike any player in this draft. He has the longest wingspan of any tight end or receiver in the past 20 years, ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and has the receiving ability comparable to the top wideouts in this class. Plus, he is 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, causing matchup nightmares.

"I will say my wingspan I find that gives me an advantage versus DBs who have maybe shorter arms, so that gives me a chance to go up and make a great play," Pitts said during his Pro-Day press conference.

The Cardinals at pick No. 16 have little chance of drafting Pitts in the current draft order.

Before Pitts' Pro Day, he mentioned the Atlanta Falcons (fourth pick), the Miami Dolphins (sixth), and the Carolina Panthers (eighth) have showed heavy interest in him with multiple meetings each.

However, NFL Media's Peter Schrager devised a way for the Cardinals. In his mock draft this week, Schrager pojected the Cardinals taking Kyle Pitts seventh overall after trading up.

The Cardinals do not have their third- or fourth-round picks in this year‘s draft after acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last year and center Rodney Hudson this offseason.

So, Schrager had the Cardinals sending the 16th pick and their 2021 first-and third -round picks to the Detroit Lions to move up nine spots.

The Cardinals have made several moves to upgrade the roster, but A.J. Green is the only receiver or offensive weapon added so far this offseason. The Cardinals' receiving corps dropped off substantially last season behind Hopkins and longtime franchise icon wideout Larry Fitzgerald continues to mull retirement. Plus, Arizona lost tight end Dan Arnold and running back Kenyan Drake to free agency.

This team is in the the market for another playmaker in this draft.

Pitts was a unanimous first team all America and a top-10 Heisman Trophy vote-getter for his 2020 season.

NFL.com‘s draft profile of Pitts projects him to be a Pro-Bowl talent with a "rare combination" of size, speed and athleticism. He has been too big for cornerbacks or safeties to handle and too athletic for linebackers.

"I think he's an elite wide receiver and I think he's an elite tight end," Florida head coach Dan Mullen said during Pro-Day media availability. "When you're that, that's what causes the problem of what personnel grouping you are in, who you're going to match up against him. I was in a meeting one day, and some guy came up and he's like, 'Hey, he's kind of like a unicorn.' And the only way you can defend a unicorn is with another unicorn. So if you don't have a unicorn on defense, you've got a problem."

That evaluation sounds similar to what scouts said about 2020 Cardinals first-round pick Isaiah Simmons on the defensive side. Perhaps the Cardinals can find a unicorn on the other side of the ball with this projection come April 29.