With the NFL's decision not to delay the draft from its initial April 23 start date, but instead to convert the fiasco to a completely virtual iteration, franchises have been preparing for the unprecedented rookie selection process. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is no exception.

"This is my 21st NFL Draft and certainly the most unique," he said.

The setup for the draft will function with all 32 teams' general managers' homes acting as the main hub of operations. Every organization will be connected via videochat. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will operate out of his home as well and announce the selections in the first round. The league is working to have 15 fans of each team connected virtually so they can react to their team's choice. Many wonder if any of the fans will boo Goodell because that has become a draft-day tradition.

The league is also mandating that all teams will operate on the same wavelength, in that if certain teams' states ease social distancing restrictions, but not all of them, then no changes will take place. Overall, the NFL brass executives desire uniformity.

"I think that more than anything, the only differences is we're all creatures of habit," Keim said. "In some cases, I think it's good to jump outside of your comfort zone and there are certainly some things that I've learned from this process that will certainly apply to future drafts. I welcome the challenge and really feel like all of the work that we've put in, not only for myself, scouts, the coaching staff, I think it's (gone) extremely well. As far as draft-day goes, I'll be here at my home, as well as all of our scouts will be at their homes, (Cardinals owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) will be at their homes and we'll use technology to communicate."

So, with the final say in the process, how are general managers preparing? Might there be more pressure? For some, it might be more divisive in their homes instead of the traditional war room.

"I'm all over the place, I've got monitors everywhere," Keim said, talking about his preparation. "Unfortunately, three of my sons think they know more about the draft than I do. So, on a daily basis I get their updated top 15, who we should take. A lot of comments that I'm trash, so they would agree with a lot of the fans out there."

We'll see if Keim has a "Do Not Disturb" sign displayed Thursday.