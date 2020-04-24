AllCardinals
Grade on SI.com for Cardinals Selection of Isaiah Simmons Should Be Higher

Howard Balzer

Opinions are like, well, you get the picture. Everybody has one. And when it comes to the NFL Draft, those opinions take the form of instantaneous grades before a player like the Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons has so much as laced on a pair of shoes to practice.

At least, he has donned the cap of his new team.

So it is that after Thursday’s first round, the reactions with grades or winners and losers came pouring in.

On SI.com, Andy Benoit provided grades for each of the first-round picks, so here is what he wrote about Simmons:

“Where will he play? We know the uber-versatile Clemson star can operate at almost any position -- that’s why he was drafted as high as he was. But in Arizona’s 3-4, one-gap-based scheme, will he be seen more as a cover linebacker or as a hard-hitting safety? The Cardinals themselves may not yet fully know (though they wouldn’t have drafted Simmons No. 8 overall if they didn’t at least have a hunch). Pairing him with Budda Baker gives Arizona two dynamic movable chess pieces, which will help a defense that has struggled mightily on third down.”

After that analysis, and using the word “dynamic” to describe Simmons, Benoit’s grade was a B-minus. Now, we know that immediate grades don’t mean much in the overall scheme of things; they are a part of the process that isn’t going away.

Still, I’ll quarrel with that grade. The Cardinals see the question of where he’ll play as a plus; that his versatility and play-making ability will be more valuable used in many ways. Agreed, there might ... might be some questions about how it will work out, so an A might have been a stretch. But that minus should disappear; that makes it too close to a C-plus!

Click here to see all of Benoit’s first-round grades.

