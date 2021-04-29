AllCardinals Howard Balzer Talks NFL Draft on Extra Point Podcast

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joined Mark McClune AZFamily's 3TV/CBS 5 in Phoenix Extra Point Podcast to discuss the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL Draft.

In the episode, Balzer also details his experience as a member of the first televised NFL Draft, who the Cardinals will likely target with the 16th overall pick and more.

Listen above!