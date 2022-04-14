Iowa State QB Brock Purdy Reportedly Working Out for Cardinals

Although Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are on the roster, the Cardinals continue their interest in other quarterbacks.

On Thursday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Cardinals are bringing in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy for a workout as part of their local Pro Day where the team is allowed to view players who played within the region at the high-school level.

Purdy played at Perry High School in Gilbert before committing to Iowa State. As a high-school recruit Purdy held 13 offers from schools such as Alabama, Texas A&M and others.

Arriving at Iowa State in 2018, Purdy played at least 10 games each year, starting all four seasons for the Cyclones during his time there.

He was named ESPN's Big 12 True Freshman of the Year after taking over the starting job five games into 2018, leading the Cyclones to a 7-2 record to end the season.

Purdy became Iowa State's full-time starting quarterback in 2019, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors along with finishing as a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, annually presented to the nation's top passer.

That season, Purdy was one of four players at the FBS level with at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns, joining Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence.

His junior campaign saw the Cyclones defeat the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl, as Purdy was named Offensive MVP after completing 20-of-29 passes with two touchdowns. Iowa State was 9-3 that season and lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.

Purdy's senior season saw his highest completion percentage of his career, as he completed 71.7% of his passes. Iowa State finished 7-6 despite Purdy earning AP first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Here's how NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Purdy:

"Four-year starter who was never able to improve upon a stellar sophomore campaign. Purdy is a burly pocket quarterback who needs a play-action based offense where he can rely on timing over release quickness and arm strength. He can be a confident passer when he finds his rhythm, but throwing is more of a chore than a talent thanks to a labored release. Certain areas of the field will be off limits as he moves up to take on NFL coverage talent. He's a scrappy runner but not dynamic enough to make up for his shortcomings as a passer."

With Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley already in the mix, the Cardinals are constantly looking to evaluate potential quarterbacks to store in their back pocket for a rainy day.