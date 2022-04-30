In our minds, we sometimes believe players will last forever. Reality, obviously, says that can’t happen.

In the NFL, thoughts of “forever” begins to fade when players turn 30. By most standards, 30 is young. Not so much in the NFL. The calendar moves rapidly.

It’s why, when eyebrows raised Friday after the Cardinals selected tight end Trey McBride in the second round of the NFL draft, the immediate reaction was to think, “They have Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams. How will this guy fit?”

But, then realization hits quickly. Ertz will be 32 in November. Williams, who is rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last season, turned 28 earlier this month. He signed a 1-year contract with no guaranteed money.

In the wide-receiver room, DeAndre Hopkins is also coming back from a knee injury and will be 30 in June.

It’s why general manager Steve Keim wisely said Friday night when talking about McBride, who turns 23 in November, “I think one thing too guys, what we always have to remember is that we owe it to the organization to do the right things not only for today, but tomorrow and the future. We’ve got a young quarterback that we are excited about. We have a 24-year-old receiver (Hollywood Brown, who will be 25 in June), we added yesterday and we just added another young dynamic playmaker as a tight end. So, it made sense in every way.”

It also helps that McBride can be mentored by Ertz. Or that the two pass rushers selected in the third round, Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, can learn from J.J. Watt and Markus Golden.

Speaking to the media after being selected Friday, both Thomas and Sanders expressed excitement about coming to Arizona. Brown had similar sentiments when he was in the team’s media room Friday morning.

Asked about the enthusiasm showed by the newcomers, Keim said, “It starts back with Hollywood saying it was his dream destination and anytime that you have guys that want to be here it makes it special. In our interview at the Combine with Cameron, he wears 99, has the mannerisms like J.J. and I had to text him (Watt) and apologize that we could potentially have a stalker situation on our hands. “Him and Zach Allen will be following him around like puppies, but that’s a good thing. If they’re both in here at 6 every day and stay until 4 we’re good with it. You get real excited because those are the football junkies and the guys that are vested in what you’re doing.”

What the Cardinals will add Saturday is anybody’s guess, and while cornerback is seemingly on everyone’s mind, the Cardinals did add more youth with the offseason addition of Jeff Gladney, who will be 26 in December. Gladney played 16 games for the Vikings in 2020 with 15 starts only to be released after allegations of domestic abuse were leveled in April, 2021. He didn’t play last season, but was acquitted this offseason.

His past has been well-chronicled, but Keim likes what he sees.

He told ArizonaSports 98.7 Friday, “Jeff Gladney is a very, very talented corner. Former first-round pick, played quite a bit as a rookie. (Former Vikings head coach) Mike Zimmer is a very tough defensive coach with those defensive backs and Zim is very high on him. He's a tackler. He's physical. He's very twitchy and explosive in his movements, He’s got very good mirror ability for a corner, We really liked him coming out of TCU.”

It's also why there is good reason Keim elected not to go whole-hog in veteran free agency this offseason.

“You have to pick your spots when you're in my position,” he said.

"You don't want to be careless and want to make sure that we do what’s best for the organization. And again, that comes down to believe in your instincts and pulling the trigger on things that you're confident in. When you look at free agency, and you look at players that in the past have made more than $10 million during that time period. (Hello Jordan Phillips).

“The hit rate is very low. It's in the 30% range, and I'm talking about a threshold that's making them a solid starter for years to come. So to me, that's somewhat fool's gold. So you can go out there and spend all the money you can, (but) it doesn't mean you're gonna build a good team. We've had a lot of success with some of the trades that we've made that we've been aggressive with and we will continue to do that if we believe in it.”