It didn’t take long for someone to ask Cardinals general manager Steve Keim Thursday night if he knew what quarterback Kyler Murray’s reaction was to the team’s acquisition of wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The duo were teammates at Oklahoma and both were first-round picks in 2019.

Keim looked down in the direction of his phone and dead-panned, “Texts of fireballs.”

Keim acknowledged that the relationship of the players “checked one of the boxes,” in making a potential deal, but he also raved about what Brown can contribute to the offense.

“Surprise, surprise,” Keim said in his opening remarks. “I told you we stick to our board. We did that and got a guy that was 13 on our board coming out. After watching the film the last three years, he's probably a little low. But he is a guy that makes sense for a number of reasons.

“No. 1, two years of controlled costs. Getting a dynamic receiver who's played inside outside. Obviously the chemistry with our quarterback and a guy who can be a dynamic vertical threat, which is something we were looking for as well. I had a very strong feeling that the board (for receivers) was going to fall the way it did. And I'm awfully glad that we made this trade.”

However, when asked if the run on receivers prompted the deal, Keim said, “This trade would have been done regardless. It wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. It was, I wanted this player.”

In fact, Keim said he wanted him three years ago. After selecting Murray first overall, he watched as Brown wasn’t selected.

“He was sliding,” Keim said. “He went 25 because of his foot injury at the time. I tried to trade back into (the first round) and we couldn't get up there.”

Keim noted that Brown has been working out with Murray in Dallas, but despite Murray often advocating for players, Keim said, “I did not talk to Kyler about it because of the sensitivity of my discussions with the Ravens, but obviously knew how he felt about him a few years ago.”

Keim loves the versatility, ability and availability the 24-year-old Brown (25 in June) represents.

“A guy like this,” Keim said, “as you know particularly again in today's market with the numbers where they're going and to have that two years of controlled costs and to have the vertical threat that he provides is really big. He's been very durable too. If you look at his history in Baltimore, a guy that came out with the foot injury, I think he's missed two or three games in his three-year career.

“And again, his ability, because nowadays when you're seeing these guys, they're generally either slots or outside receivers. This guy gives you a number of different options because of his explosiveness.”

Brown missed two games as a rookie and one last season.

There were conversations between Keim and Brown in advance of the trade, but Keim said Brown wasn’t able to say anything to Murray.

“When I first talked to him, he couldn't talk to Kyler, so I think he was probably a little frustrated that he had to hold that information in,” Keim said. “But I'm sure those two have had some laughs now, but I would say more than anything, I grew up about 70 miles from Baltimore. And I know what the weather's like there, so I would imagine he's pretty happy.”

Not to be overlooked is that the Cardinals were able to add a third-round pick at 100 overall for Day 2 of the draft.

Keim said, “I think it's great because it gives us options and a number of different directions we can go, whether it's packaging picks and moving up or staying put, or even moving back and acquiring a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

“So there's going to still be some good players out there that we feel like can contribute, a number of different directions we can go positionally.”