The Virginia Tech former tight end hopes to have “fighting chance” to earn a job.

It’s been a long road from being a 255-pound blocking tight end in high school to a 313-pound guard in college, and then a long wait to be the 215th pick in the NFL draft.

However, according to Arizona Cardinals sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith, it’s been worth it.

“It’s been a long weekend,” he said Saturday afternoon, “but I feel great now.”

Smith said when he was being recruited by Virginia Tech, there were hints he might be switched to the offensive line. Then, two weeks after arriving, “They moved me.”

He started 27 games at left guard for the Hokies and while considered raw by evaluators, he said, “I’m willing to work.”

Asked about his strengths, Smith said, “I pack a punch in the run game and come off the ball with a lot of power.”

Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh will be 32 in August and is entering the final year of his contract after accepting a pay cut this offseason. There will likely be a battle at right guard between Justin Murray and free-agent addition Will Hernandez.

Smith said he just hopes for a “fighting chance to win a spot.”

His profile from the NFL Draft Bible on si.com says, “Above all else, Smith brings immense power to the table as an interior offensive lineman. He has a strong base to explode out from, as well as powerful hands to create pop at the line of scrimmage. He was tasked a lot with swinging out from left guard to the right side of the line on run plays. On those plays, he showed reactive abilities to the snap and sufficient athleticism to be able to block on the run.

“Possesses linear explosiveness in power run-blocking sets. Has the raw strength to physically displace defensive linemen; he is a true people-mover. He plays in a three-point stance and shows sufficient flexibility in his knee bend. As a pass blocker, he flashes a strong anchor and ability to gather his balance as pass rushers attempt to get through him. Smith uses leg drive as the source of his power. Contributes on field-goal blocking and defense units.”

His summary says simply, “An athletic but raw offensive guard, Lecitus Smith is new to the position and it shows. While he immediately projects as a backup, he can become a reliable starter if he improves the technical aspects of his game.”