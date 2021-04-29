Rams Troll Cardinals Kingsbury with Draft Day House

The Los Angeles Rams brought the famed picture of Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury back into the spotlight ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The talk of the 2020 NFL Draft is circulating again in 2021.

While last year's festivities were converted to a virtual format instead of being held in Las Vegas as initially intended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's iteration will by held in a hybrid format in Cleveland, Ohio.

As a result of the online nature in 2020, the Arizona Cardinals joined the rest of the league in creating a makeshift war room from home. General manager Steve Keim expressed his willingness to do so, but that it was not ideal. Then came the picture burned into Cardinals draft day lore:

Coach Kliff Kingsbury propped in his home living room ... feet extended ... backyard in full view with the fire pit lit ... flexing on social media.

This year, the Los Angeles Rams took it a step further ... and called out Kingsbury and the Cardinals in the process. The franchise rented a house in Malibu, California, to serve as the team's war room. It is appointed entirely with Rams themes accoutrements and is decked out to the max.

What did Kingsbury think of their upgrade?

"I really think it's a ploy by (Rams coach Sean) McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks," he told local media in a recent press conference. "Probably sip a little rose, dip in the ocean and make some draft picks. I think more than anything he headed that up, so it should be fun to watch."

To which the Rams responded:

"If you want an invite just say that."

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29.