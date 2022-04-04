Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Land Steal of the Draft

Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday on All Cardinals. Click on the respective names for breakdowns on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. This week, we dive into Georgia's Jordan Davis.

The Arizona Cardinals are all about offense.

Led by head coach Kliff Kingsbury's creative play-calling and the ultra-versatile Kyler Murray at quarterback, the Cardinals have the capability to match any offense on the scoreboard when healthy and operational.

Arizona hopes to accomplish the same tone-setting difference on defense, although they're much further away on that side of the ball.

Linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks are gone. Defensive end J.J. Watt's shoulder injuries suffered last season will be fresh on the mind of every Cardinals fan, and Arizona has no legitimate presence at nose tackle.

The buzz of free agency has come and gone, with no true answer along the interior of the defensive line in sight to help improve their allowed 4.6 yards per carry last season.

With the upcoming NFL draft just weeks away, the Cardinals are poised to add a defensive lineman who can help stop the run. CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole recently completed a mock draft and had Arizona walking away with perhaps the steal of the first round.

Cardinals Land Steal of the Draft: Jordan Davis

© RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The release of Jordan Phillips means the Cardinals could use an immediate starter at nose tackle. Enter Davis, who alongside J.J. Watt would provide Arizona with a lethal duo as it attempts to slow down the offenses of the NFC West," said Stackpole.

Davis is considered to be one of the best overall defensive prospects in the draft, and should the Cardinals find themselves in a position to take Davis, general manager Steve Keim should be in a literal sprint to the podium to personally announce the pick.

Here's what The Draft Network had to offer on Davis:

"He demonstrates good reactive athleticism and lateral agility for a young man his size. In the passing game, he has grown tremendously and his conditioning this season has seemingly contributed to this. He is primarily a bull rusher who can push the pocket and put the center in the lap of the quarterback. He is extremely impactful as someone who absolutely commands a double team, which frees up other players in that front. In the run game, he is dominant. He is nearly impossible to single-block. He has extremely explosive hands to lock out and disengage from offensive linemen. His skill set suggests that he can either be a single or two-gap player in an even or odd front."

How he fits: Like a glove. Davis would slot into Arizona's defensive line and immediately become the second-best player behind Watt. His athleticism and power will command double teams and free other Cardinals defenders to make plays, if he doesn't happen to fight through and do it himself.

With healthy strengths in rushing the passer and clogging run lanes, Davis is one of the best defensive line prospects to emerge in some time.

Final analysis: Often times in 2021, great running backs carved the Cardinals' interior for long runs and throwing any sort of game plan defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had out the window.

The addition of Davis won't fully solve Arizona's woes, but his presence would make running the ball on the Cardinals much harder than before.

Davis isn't a sexy pick. He won't sell the amount of jerseys a wide receiver would. However, his impact could potentially be greater than any pass-catcher in the draft if he lives up to the hype.

The Cardinals have sold plenty of jerseys. It's time for them to start winning football games when it matters most. Davis' presence would be a great step in the right direction.