Arizona Cardinals new receiver Hollywood Brown said it’s winning, not a new contract, that is on his mind.

The 2021 offseason has been filled with escalating contracts for quarterbacks and wide receivers, the product of a league that has seen continually exploding passing numbers in recent years.

However, even as quarterback Kyler Murray’s agent has been pushing for a new contract, the quarterback has talked mostly about wanting to win.

He was joined in that mantra by wide receiver Hollywood Brown following the trade that landed his former college teammate in Arizona Thursday night.

When Brown met with the Phoenix media for the first time Friday morning, he was asked point-blank about his knowledge of how receivers’ contracts have risen in the last six weeks and when he might get his share.

Currently, Brown is in the fourth year of his rookie contract that includes a $2.1 million base salary this season. The Cardinals will exercise the fifth-year option in that deal by Monday that will guarantee him $13.4 million in 2023.

Said Brown, “Me, it's never really about the money right now. Like, I'm really just looking to come in and help win a Super Bowl. That's my main focus. Like, I haven't really even been focusing on a new contract right now.”

When Brown was asked his reaction to the drama surrounding Murray over the last two months, he said, “I've just been watching like everybody else, to be honest. Like, when I requested a trade, that was before everything started happening. So when I started seeing all that happen, now I just called him and made sure 'What's going on?’

“But I'm pretty sure he loves it here. And I know they love him. So they'll figure it out.”

While deep down, he surely hopes “they’ll” also figure out his contract in due time, Brown is enthused with the group he’s joining.

“I’m excited,” he said. (Running back) James Conner was at the Steelers. So for him to be out here, having that run game; Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green. I’ve been watching (Green) for years. So, I'm pretty sure we can put it together.”

Mostly, he’s a believer in Murray, just as he was with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

“They're both passionate about the game,” Brown said. “That's what got me and Lamar so close. They're passionate, they want to win. But they're each one of a kind. There's nobody like Lamar Jackson. There's nobody like Kyler Murray.”