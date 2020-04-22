Another First-Round Possibility for Cardinals at No. 8

Numerous names have been to linked to the Cardinals with the eighth pick in Thursday’s first round of the draft, from tackles to wide receivers to defensive tackles and we have presented many of the possibilities.

One we haven’t is a versatile defender that is becoming a popular choice in mock drafts. This week, in his first, and only, mock draft, si.com’s Albert Breer joined the chorus and had the Cardinals selecting Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons.

In the video above, Marc Lillibridge has his analysis of Simmons.

Breer wrote, “I talked to a GM Monday night who was strident that he believed the Cardinals love Simmons. And it makes sense, because GM Steve Keim certainly has a “type” of versatile defensive player he looks for (e.g. Tyrann Mathieu, Tony Jefferson, Budda Baker, Haason Reddick, Deone Bucannon). Simmons is all of that.”

For the record, here are the seven players Breer had going off the board prior to the Cardinals’ pick:

1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

5. Miami: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

6. L.A. Chargers: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Georgia

