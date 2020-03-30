NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Iowa T Tristan Wirfs

The moves the Arizona Cardinals have made in the first two weeks of the league year have had the goal of reducing the necessity of focusing on one position for their No. 8 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Mock drafts in many places have the Cardinals eyeing a tackle with that early choice to slot opposite left tackle D.J. Humphries. If general manager Steve Keim goes in that direction, and there’s no guarantee he will, there are several candidates.

Our scout-in-residence Marc Lillibridge named Mekhi Becton as the Cardinals choice with his mock draft a few days ago.

A search of other mock drafts, of course, mentions other possibilities. A recent Bleacher Report mock likes Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

In Bridge’s Breakdown above, see his analysis of Wirfs. What follows is the scouting report from nfl.com by Lance Zierlein.

TRISTAN WIRFS 6-5 320 Iowa 40 time: 4.85

Arms: 34 Hands 10¼ Bench: 24 Vertical jump: 36.5

Broad jump: 121.0 3-Cone: 7.65 20-yard shuttle: 4.68

NFL comparison: Bryan Bulaga. Lindy’s: Bobby Massie

Iowa's home-grown product was not only the state's Class 2A Offensive Lineman of the Year at Mount Vernon High School but also a two-time state champion in the shot put and discus throw, as well as a state wrestling champion his senior year. Wirfs was the first true freshman to start for Iowa under head coach Kirk Ferentz, lining up with the ones in eight of 10 games played (seven at right tackle, bowl game at left tackle). He was suspended for the season opener in 2018 after being charged with DWI, but returned to form a strong pair of bookends with Alaric Jackson, receiving honorable mention All-Big Ten notice after starting 12 games on the right side. Wirfs' dominant play over 13 games (10 at right tackle, three at left tackle) on the Iowa line his junior season earned him 2019 second-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Overview

Right tackle with elite body type and freaky testing potential who might fall victim to elevated expectations based upon traits and Iowa pedigree. He has tremendous core strength and moves smoothly, over-sets and isn't the explosive drive-blocker former Iowa star tackle Brandon Scherff was. Wirfs has tools to handle gap-blocking duties while thriving in outside zone. If Wirfs can learn to play inside out and add a more effective jump-set into his repertoire, he could take a big step forward. Consistency of play could take some time, but he has the ability to become a good starter at either right tackle or guard.

Strengths

Elite body composition with lean mass and well-proportioned frame

State champ as high school wrestler

Weight-room monster -- can squat a bus

Quick out of his stance and into his work

Lateral quickness for move-blocking duties

Runs zone blocks up the field to elongate rush lanes

Has the upper-body power to press opponents off his frame

Above-average technician coming into league

Flipped from right to left tackle in some games

Pass-sets with basketball slides featuring smooth, quick steps

Ready hands with a compact, well-timed punch

Extended shuffle with rushers up and around the arc

Able to punch and re-set hands to battle rush counters

Alert to scan for post-snap games from defensive fronts

Weaknesses