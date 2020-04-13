2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under Position for Auburn DL Derrick Brown

In multiple mock drafts, the Arizona Cardinals have been widely projected to select a right tackle with their No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, after offseason deals with Justin Murray and Marcus Gilbert, albeit 1-year contracts, the team's need at the position is not nearly as crucial.

It could be difficult for the franchise's general manager Steve Keim to pass up a talent like Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown knowing he can supplement youth to the offensive front in later rounds. Pending physicals, the completed trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson between the Cardinals and Houston Texans also saw Arizona give up their second-round pick in this year's draft. However, they still have later picks they could use for a tackle.

Two recent mocks from Kevin Hanson of SI.com and Marc Lillibridge from The Brawl Network each have the Cardinals taking Brown.

Hanson on Brown: “With the Cardinals trading for (read: stealing) DeAndre Hopkins (from Houston), I have leaned offensive tackle for Arizona in previous iterations of this mock, and Jedrick Wills (or another offensive tackle) still makes sense here. That said, the Cardinals ranked last in the NFL in total defense in 2019 and Brown is the top-ranked player left on my board. Due to his size, strength and consistent motor, Brown is a dominant run-stuffer with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line.

Added Lillibridge: "Brown is the most versatile defensive lineman in the draft and he can line up anywhere along the line. General manager Steve Keim can't pass up the incredible talent of Brown, who gives defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a player of limitless potential."