AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFL Draft: Over/Under for Total O-Linemen Selected in First Round

Howard Balzer

Tackle, tackle, tackle.

In this instance, we’re not talking about defensive coaches exhorting their players to tackle. Instead, we are emphasizing the obvious importance of that position on the offensive line and furthermore how line play is usually the true barometer of how successful a team’s offense will be.

Say all you want about the NFL being a quarterback league, but without the needed support and protection up front, very few quarterbacks and offenses can play with consistency, especially on third down and in the red zone.

With the draft three weeks away, many eyes are on the Cardinals and whether they will select a tackle with the eighth overall selection in the first round to compete on the right side with Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray.

In the last 10 drafts, there have been 60 offensive linemen selected in the first round with 40 of those tackles.

Click the link below for an analysis from si.com on the number of offensive linemen with an over/under that will go off the board in the first round on April 23.

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/02/2020-nfl-draft-ol-round-1-wirfs-wills-becton

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Mock Draft 12.0: Another Vote for T Tristan Wirfs to Cardinals

In the latest SI mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs with their No. 8 overall first-round pick

Howard Balzer

Here's How a New Contract Can be Structured for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Preliminary discussions have been made between wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals about restructuring his contract

Howard Balzer

One-Year Contract Trend: QB Brett Hundley, RB D.J. Foster $$ Fall in Line

Why are so many NFL free agents signing one-year contracts?

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Contract: The 'Real' Numbers

Contract details for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was resigned in free agency

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Experiencing Offseason Success Despite Coronavirus Setbacks

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halting the sports world at large, the NFL continued its pace through free agency. The Arizona Cardinals were one of the biggest beneficiaries based on the moves they made during the ongoing window.

Mason Kern

NFL to Fans on 2020 Season: 'We are Pretty Confident We'll Be Able to Go on Schedule'

The NFL does not plan to delay the start of the season in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning accordingly.

Howard Balzer

Extra Playoff Teams Gives Clubs Like Cardinals Hope

The NFL announced on Tuesday an increase in playoff teams starting this season with one more wildcard qualifier in each conference based on a vote between team owners.

Howard Balzer

Is Tua Tagovailoa This Year's Kyler Murray in NFL Draft?

NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa has just made a medical breakthrough. According to Chris Cabott, president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm which represents the QB, has cleared him ahead of the NFL draft. This news comes less than five months after he suffered a season-ending hip dislocation. He is expected to be a top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Only time will tell if his recovery will drive his stock closer to the top spot.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Iowa T Tristan Wirfs

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Talks about His Coronavirus Contribution

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones contributed 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona for relief efforts in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Howard Balzer