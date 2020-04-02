NFL Draft: Over/Under for Total O-Linemen Selected in First Round

Tackle, tackle, tackle.

In this instance, we’re not talking about defensive coaches exhorting their players to tackle. Instead, we are emphasizing the obvious importance of that position on the offensive line and furthermore how line play is usually the true barometer of how successful a team’s offense will be.

Say all you want about the NFL being a quarterback league, but without the needed support and protection up front, very few quarterbacks and offenses can play with consistency, especially on third down and in the red zone.

With the draft three weeks away, many eyes are on the Cardinals and whether they will select a tackle with the eighth overall selection in the first round to compete on the right side with Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray.

In the last 10 drafts, there have been 60 offensive linemen selected in the first round with 40 of those tackles.

Click the link below for an analysis from si.com on the number of offensive linemen with an over/under that will go off the board in the first round on April 23.

