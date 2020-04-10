AllCardinals
G Justin Pugh: 'We Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

Mason Kern

As has been the case in a multitude of mocks for the upcoming virtual NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals have been widely predicted to take an offensive tackle with their No. 8 overall pick.

However, that choice is not a given considering what the franchise has done in free agency. They first re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries before retaining both Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray to compete at right tackle . The Cards also re-upped guard Max Garcia to a one-year deal. Last season's starting center A.Q. Shipley is still an unrestricted free agent.

"I'm super excited to be playing next to D.J. again," left guard Justin Pugh said on a videoconference with reporters Thursday. "And then obviously Marcus Gilbert, one of the toughest, most resilient, mentally tough guys I've ever come across. It was devastating what happened to him last year and I'm looking forward to his rebound. And then we have Justin Murray there as well. And Justin Murray played unbelievable for us last year; gives us a lot of depth. You look at a guy like Max Garcia who we brought back as well. Max was battling an ACL last year, so we're getting him at 100 percent. So we have a lot of guys in that room that have a lot of NFL experience and that should pay dividends."

Yet, there is still the possibility of the Cardinals infusing a young tackle to compete right away. Various mock drafts have the Cardinals taking Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs or Alabama's Jedrick Wills, to name a few.

If that happens, Pugh and the rest of the offensive line room are not worried about a challenger.

"It's a business," he said. "We all have to realize we're in the business of football and everyone that comes into that room knows that. If you walk into that room without the ability or without the mindset that you're there to compete and win that job and go out there every day and earn it, we don't need you in the room then. 

"If competition shows up and you're not ready for it, the best guys are going to play and that's kind of how it shakes out. I go into that room the same way. One day, they're going to draft a guy to replace me and my job is to go out there and make sure he has to sit on the bench for a few more years. Any guy you talk to that's been in the league long enough will echo that response."

