How Prepared Will High-Drafted QBs Be in 2020 Without On-Field Offseason Work?

Howard Balzer

It has been commonplace in the NFL for quarterbacks selected in the first round of the draft to see the playing field as a starter quickly.

In the last three years, there have been 11 quarterbacks drafted in the first round and eight became starters within no later than their team’s fifth game. Three of those players started in Week 1.

Last season, Arizona's Kyler Murray was the opening-day starter, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants started in Week 3 and Washington’s Dwayne Haskins started the Redskins’ ninth game.

In 2018, four of the five first-rounders started by their team’s fourth game: Sam Darnold, New York Jets in Week 1; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills in Week 2; Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns; Josh Rosen, Cardinals in the fourth game; and Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens in the their 10th game.

The previous year, Houston’s Deshaun Watson opened the season as the starter, Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky started the Bears’ fifth game and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes started the season finale only because the Chiefs had their playoff seed clinched and Alex Smith was rested.

The question facing coaches this year, thanks to the likelihood that offseason programs will be shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic, is how quickly they will feel comfortable starting rookie quarterbacks that could be seeing the field for the first time when training camp begins or shortly before.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who made the choice to start Murray right out of the gate last year, said, “I think that’s the million-dollar question.”

He then added during a videoconference with reporters Tuesday, “But when you look at how coaches have handled that recently, they've done a nice job of building it around that guy. And I think the ones that are able to play to one of those young quarterback’s strengths and what he's comfortable with early are going to have success.

“These guys, if you're going in the top 10 picks, you're a sharp QB and you played a lot of football and so I think you'd like to have them, but these guys it'll probably force (coaches) even more to build it around the things they did well in college and are comfortable with. So that could be a benefit at the end of the day.”

