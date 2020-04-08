Where Does SI's Jenny Vrentas Rank the Cardinals in Her Pre-Draft Power Rankings?

With free agency mostly in the rearview mirror and figuring notable players like Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Jadeveon Clowney won‘t be signed until after the draft, SI.com’s Jenny Vrentas took a stab at the league’s power rankings with the draft 15 days away.

As Jenny wrote, “Will there be football in 2020? Should we be doing power rankings without knowing the answer? These are very real questions. Of course, with the NFL having plowed through free agency, and barreling ahead toward the NFL draft, teams are acquiring players and shaping rosters as if there will be a season this year. So today, we are sharing our post-free agency, pre-draft, mid-quarantine power ranking. If nothing else, it’s fodder for discussion as you scroll through Amazon wondering when, if ever, Clorox wipes will come back in stock.”

She had some positive things to say about the Cardinals, placing them 20th and ahead of Las Vegas, Cleveland, Chicago, N.Y. Jets, Denver, Miami, N.Y. Giants, Detroit, Cincinnati, Carolina, Washington and Jacksonville.

In the NFC West, San Francisco is fourth, Seattle sixth and the L.A. Rams 17th. Her analysis of each follows:

Arizona: Is it just me or are you somewhat excited to watch the Cardinals this year? For Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray’s second season, GM Steve Keim gifted them DeAndre Hopkins in a trade we still can’t believe really happened. The NFC West is already gnarly, but the Cardinals just might be a factor this year.

San Francisco: The Niners are among the teams that resisted pursuing Tom Brady, sticking instead with Brady’s once-presumed successor in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo. The Super Bowl collapse fed much speculation about the team’s confidence in Garoppolo, though this was a show of faith, for now. Trading away DeForest Buckner \ was a big loss for the defense and the locker room, but it gives the Niners a second first-round pick. They’ll now pick at No. 13 and 31, but don’t have another pick until the fifth round.

Seattle: Mirroring what we said above about longtime coach-QB partnerships being even more important amid the pandemic, there’s a lot of reason to be confident in Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson in 2020. They also still have a shot of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, who remains a free agent, potentially at a bargain price.

L.A. Rams: They still have Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Aaron Donald. But beyond that, the Rams look wildly different from the team that lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII just a little more than a year ago. Todd Gurley reset the running back market, then was cut. Wade Phillips is looking for work. They’ve very quickly gone from trying to seize their Super Bowl window, to navigating something of a rebuild. The cost of that all-in approach is that they don’t have any picks in the top 50 of this year’s draft.

