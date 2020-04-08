AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Where Does SI's Jenny Vrentas Rank the Cardinals in Her Pre-Draft Power Rankings?

Howard Balzer

With free agency mostly in the rearview mirror and figuring notable players like Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Jadeveon Clowney won‘t be signed until after the draft, SI.com’s Jenny Vrentas took a stab at the league’s power rankings with the draft 15 days away.

As Jenny wrote, “Will there be football in 2020? Should we be doing power rankings without knowing the answer? These are very real questions. Of course, with the NFL having plowed through free agency, and barreling ahead toward the NFL draft, teams are acquiring players and shaping rosters as if there will be a season this year. So today, we are sharing our post-free agency, pre-draft, mid-quarantine power ranking. If nothing else, it’s fodder for discussion as you scroll through Amazon wondering when, if ever, Clorox wipes will come back in stock.”

She had some positive things to say about the Cardinals, placing them 20th and ahead of Las Vegas, Cleveland, Chicago, N.Y. Jets, Denver, Miami, N.Y. Giants, Detroit, Cincinnati, Carolina, Washington and Jacksonville.

In the NFC West, San Francisco is fourth, Seattle sixth and the L.A. Rams 17th. Her analysis of each follows:

Arizona: Is it just me or are you somewhat excited to watch the Cardinals this year? For Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray’s second season, GM Steve Keim gifted them DeAndre Hopkins in a trade we still can’t believe really happened. The NFC West is already gnarly, but the Cardinals just might be a factor this year.

San Francisco: The Niners are among the teams that resisted pursuing Tom Brady, sticking instead with Brady’s once-presumed successor in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo. The Super Bowl collapse fed much speculation about the team’s confidence in Garoppolo, though this was a show of faith, for now. Trading away DeForest Buckner \ was a big loss for the defense and the locker room, but it gives the Niners a second first-round pick. They’ll now pick at No. 13 and 31, but don’t have another pick until the fifth round.

Seattle: Mirroring what we said above about longtime coach-QB partnerships being even more important amid the pandemic, there’s a lot of reason to be confident in Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson in 2020. They also still have a shot of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, who remains a free agent, potentially at a bargain price.

L.A. Rams: They still have Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Aaron Donald. But beyond that, the Rams look wildly different from the team that lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII just a little more than a year ago. Todd Gurley reset the running back market, then was cut. Wade Phillips is looking for work. They’ve very quickly gone from trying to seize their Super Bowl window, to navigating something of a rebuild. The cost of that all-in approach is that they don’t have any picks in the top 50 of this year’s draft.

Follow here for the rankings from 1-32:

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Not Concerned About Kyler Murray's Growth Despite Absence of Offseason Program

Without OTAs and mini camps in the NFL this offseason a likely formality due to COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the implications on the development for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Says Team's All-Decade Choices Have Played at an 'Insane Level'

The Arizona Cardinals had three players elected to the NFL All-Decade Team: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; cornerback Patrick Peterson; and outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

Is QB Kyler Murray a MVP Candidate in his Second Season?

Publisher Howard Balzer is joined by SI's Bill Enright and gambling expert Frankie Taddeo to make the case for a potentially big year for quarterback Kyler Murray. Balzer makes his predictions for the Cardinals' season including a breakdown of Murray's weapons while Taddeo shares what Las Vegas thinks things look like for the Cardinals this year.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Prepared to Take NFL Draft Virtual

With the NFL announcing that the draft will be conducted virtually, teams are in the process of logistically figuring out how to make it work. The Arizona Cardinals feel they're set up well.

Mason Kern

'It'll Be Done before the Draft': Kingsbury Optimistic about Hopkins Trade Finalization

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans completed a trade that swapped wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, but it is not technically finalized until the players complete their physicals that are moving slower due to COVID-19.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Ready to Select 'Best Available' at No. 8 in NFL Draft

There are plenty of options the Arizona Cardinals can take in the 2020 NFL Draft with their No. 8 overall selection. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury weighed in on Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

What was the Houston Texans reasoning for trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals? General manager Bill O'Brien explains.

Howard Balzer

by

dc2mitchell

OLB Chandler Jones 'A Big Part' in DL Jordan Phillips Signing

When former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered free agency, he said four teams were in consideration for his services. The Arizona Cardinals got his signature with the help of outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Mason Kern

Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips on Daddy Duty for Newborn Daughter Amidst COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and his fiance had a newborn daughter eight days ago and are in parent mode amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

The Arizona Cardinals had three players featured on the NFL All-Decade Team that was announced on Monday: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer