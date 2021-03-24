Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II an Option for Arizona Cardinals at No. 16

Sport Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible came out with a new mock draft on Wednesday morning, and it had the Arizona Cardinals selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 16th overall pick.

Cornerback is a clear need for Arizona, as the Cardinals have not added anyone since losing Patrick Peterson to Minnesota in free agency. South Carolina's Jaycee Horn has been the most popular name next to Arizona on mock drafts, including SI's Lorenz Leinweber's mock on Monday.

But, in Newsome's eyes, he is being overlooked and would be a steal for Arizona at 16.

"When a team drafts me, they’re going to get the best corner in the country," Newsome said in his Pro Day press conference on March 9. "I don't take that lightly. I can do it all, I can play man, I can play zone. Even in our scheme, we're more 'let guys catch the ball in front of us and rally to tackle him and not giving up the deep ball,' but you can see how I played this season that I was not OK with guys catching the football."

According to Pro Football Focus, Newsome's words held true, as he allowed the lowest completion percentage in single coverage among the 2021 draft class at 10.5 percent in 2020.

He also surrendered just 93 receiving yards in six games last year, per PFF, with 10 pass breakups.

"Newsome can thrive in off-man and zone coverage right away; what’s more, he has the potential to develop into a high-level press-man corner," Cory McCann Erzing wrote in Wednesday's mock. "His combination of fluidity, burst and quick feet, physicality and length should make him a sought-after commodity come draft day."

Newsome has elite speed, clocking in an unofficial 40-yard-dash time of 4.31, per the NFL. That would have been the second-fastest among cornerbacks last year. He has good height and length at 6-foot-1, and a 40-inch vertical.

An area he admitted needs improvement is his strength, as he weighs just 192 pounds. Comparatively, Horn is of similar height as Newsome, but weighs 205 pounds.

However, Newsome has been working out at EXOS training facility in Phoenix to find a balance between bulking up, but not so much that it impacts his speed.

Corner is the Cardinals' largest hole on defense, and Newsome could be a name to keep tabs on to fill it. The mock draft has Horn and Alabama's Patrick Surtain taken ahead of him.