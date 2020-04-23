58 Players to Participate in Virtual NFL Draft Telecast
Howard Balzer
With this year’s virtual draft, the NFL has gone to great length to have players featured during the telecast.
The league sent camera kits to 58 players to use in their homes and have asked them to have no more than 10 people present.
Several players projected as possible selections by the Cardinals are listed. Of the 58 players, 24 are from SEC schools including eight from LSU and seven from Alabama.
Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State
Mekhi Becton T Louisville
Ross Blacklock DT TCU
Derrick Brown DT Auburn
Joe Burrow QB LSU
K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU
Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame
Ezra Cleveland T Boise State
Lloyd Cushenberry G LSU
Grant Delpit S LSU
Trevon Diggs CB Alabama
J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State
Jacob Eason QB Washington
A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa
Jake Fromm QB Georgia
Kristian Fulton CB LSU
Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma
Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State
C.J. Henderson CB Florida
Justin Herbert QB Oregon
Tee Higgins WR Clemson
Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma
Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn
Austin Jackson T USC
Justin Jefferson WR LSU
Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama
Jaylon Johnson CB Utah
Josh Jones T Houston
Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina
Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame
CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma
Terrell Lewis LB Alabama
Jordan Love QB Utah State
Justin Madubuike DT Texas A&M
Xavier McKinney S Alabama
Denzel Mims WR Baylor
Thaddeus Moss TE LSU
Zach Moss RB Utah
Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma
Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State
Julian Okwara DE Notre Dame
Patrick Queen LB LSU
Jalen Reagor WR TCU
Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama
Cesar Ruiz G Michigan
Laviska Shenault WR Colorado
Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson
D'Andre Swift RB Georgia
Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama
Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin
AJ Terrell CB Clemson
Andrew Thomas T Georgia
Josh Uche LB Michigan
Prince Tega Wanogho T Auburn
Jedrick Wills T Alabama
Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota
Tristan Wirfs T Iowa
Chase Young DE Ohio State