58 Players to Participate in Virtual NFL Draft Telecast

With this year’s virtual draft, the NFL has gone to great length to have players featured during the telecast.

The league sent camera kits to 58 players to use in their homes and have asked them to have no more than 10 people present.

Several players projected as possible selections by the Cardinals are listed. Of the 58 players, 24 are from SEC schools including eight from LSU and seven from Alabama.

Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State

Mekhi Becton T Louisville

Ross Blacklock DT TCU

Derrick Brown DT Auburn

Joe Burrow QB LSU

K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU

Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame

Ezra Cleveland T Boise State

Lloyd Cushenberry G LSU

Grant Delpit S LSU

Trevon Diggs CB Alabama

J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State

Jacob Eason QB Washington

A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa

Jake Fromm QB Georgia

Kristian Fulton CB LSU

Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma

Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State

C.J. Henderson CB Florida

Justin Herbert QB Oregon

Tee Higgins WR Clemson

Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma

Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn

Austin Jackson T USC

Justin Jefferson WR LSU

Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama

Jaylon Johnson CB Utah

Josh Jones T Houston

Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina

Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame

CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma

Terrell Lewis LB Alabama

Jordan Love QB Utah State

Justin Madubuike DT Texas A & M

Xavier McKinney S Alabama

Denzel Mims WR Baylor

Thaddeus Moss TE LSU

Zach Moss RB Utah

Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma

Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State

Julian Okwara DE Notre Dame

Patrick Queen LB LSU

Jalen Reagor WR TCU

Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama

Cesar Ruiz G Michigan

Laviska Shenault WR Colorado

Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson

D'Andre Swift RB Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama

Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin

AJ Terrell CB Clemson

Andrew Thomas T Georgia

Josh Uche LB Michigan

Prince Tega Wanogho T Auburn

Jedrick Wills T Alabama

Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota

Tristan Wirfs T Iowa

Chase Young DE Ohio State