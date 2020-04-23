AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

58 Players to Participate in Virtual NFL Draft Telecast

Howard Balzer

With this year’s virtual draft, the NFL has gone to great length to have players featured during the telecast.

The league sent camera kits to 58 players to use in their homes and have asked them to have no more than 10 people present.

Several players projected as possible selections by the Cardinals are listed. Of the 58 players, 24 are from SEC schools including eight from LSU and seven from Alabama.

Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State

Mekhi Becton T Louisville

Ross Blacklock DT TCU

Derrick Brown DT Auburn

Joe Burrow QB LSU

K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU

Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame

Ezra Cleveland T Boise State

Lloyd Cushenberry G LSU

Grant Delpit S LSU

Trevon Diggs CB Alabama

J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State

Jacob Eason QB Washington

A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa

Jake Fromm QB Georgia

Kristian Fulton CB LSU

Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma

Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State

C.J. Henderson CB Florida

Justin Herbert QB Oregon

Tee Higgins WR Clemson

Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma

Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn

Austin Jackson T USC

Justin Jefferson WR LSU

Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama

Jaylon Johnson CB Utah

Josh Jones T Houston

Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina

Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame

CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma

Terrell Lewis LB Alabama

Jordan Love QB Utah State

Justin Madubuike DT Texas A&M

Xavier McKinney S Alabama

Denzel Mims WR Baylor

Thaddeus Moss TE LSU

Zach Moss RB Utah

Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma

Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State

Julian Okwara DE Notre Dame

Patrick Queen LB LSU

Jalen Reagor WR TCU

Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama

Cesar Ruiz G Michigan

Laviska Shenault WR Colorado

Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson

D'Andre Swift RB Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama

Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin

AJ Terrell CB Clemson

Andrew Thomas T Georgia

Josh Uche LB Michigan

Prince Tega Wanogho T Auburn

Jedrick Wills T Alabama

Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota

Tristan Wirfs T Iowa

Chase Young DE Ohio State

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memories of the First NFL Draft Telecast 40 Years Ago with AllCardinals Publisher Howard Balzer

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer reflects on the first televised NFL Draft prior to tomorrow's technologically-driven version.

Mason Kern

by

BridgesFootball

NFL Draft: Defensive Prospect Rundown at No. 8 Overall

Who are the main players on defense the Arizona Cardinals should target if they stay at No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft?

Mason Kern

On Draft Day, a Projection for All Six Cardinals Choices

Comprehensive Arizona Cardinals mock drafts hours before the main event.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: Offensive Prospect Rundown at No. 8 Overall

Which offensive prospects should the Arizona Cardinals take if they stay at No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft?

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Live Blog

Stay up to date minute by minute on the Arizona Cardinals 2020 NFL Draft with our live blog

Mason Kern

Should the Cardinals Trade Down from No. 8 Overall?

What options do the Arizona Cardinals have if they trade down from No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft?

Mason Kern

Another First-Round Possibility for Cardinals at No. 8

Some mock drafts have predicted Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8 overall.

Howard Balzer

Sixteen Years Later, Death of Pat Tillman Continuing to Make Profound Impact

The eternal legacy of former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman lives on 16 years after his life was claimed on tour in Afghanistan.

Mason Kern

Will 'Virtual' NFL Draft Affect Wheeling and Dealing?

NFL general managers from across the league are planning on how to approach trade discussions on draft day due to unprecedented circumstances

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Lack of Medical Information Could Complicate NFL Draft

The prospect of selecting medically unfit players in the virtual NFL Draft is haunting league executives.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern