Should the Cardinals Trade Down from No. 8 Overall?

This year's NFL Draft has a lot of unknowns.

In addition to the inability to fully grasp and predict what a team might do on draft night, the unprecedented nature of a virtually conducted version adds to the anticipation.

One possibility for the Arizona Cardinals is to trade down from their No. 8 overall spot to a later pick in the first round, while also collecting a pick in the second round that was lost in the DeAndre Hopkins trade. AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer and deputy editor Mason Kern evaluate how that move might happen and the implications and options the organization has should it make that decision.