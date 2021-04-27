Quarterback-Heavy Draft to Benefit the Cardinals at 16

The Arizona Cardinals hope some of their highest-rated players fall to 16 due to quarterbacks dominating the first 15 picks of Thursday's NFL Draft.

After the 2020 NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim mentioned that the picks ahead of him unfolded in a favorable way. The Cardinals selected Clemson linebacker-safety hybrid Isaiah Simmons eighth overall, a player Keim noted was higher on his board and Arizona was fortunate to take.

Last week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury alluded to how quarterback-heavy he expects the first half of the opening round to look on Thursday, and how that can help another player fall to the Cardinals whom they did not expect to be there.

"We're hoping (quarterbacks) go with the top five picks because it'll push a player that that we have rated really highly to us," Kingsbury said last week. "It's a great group. I haven't studied them as thoroughly as I have in the past, but very, very talented young men that all could go in that top 10-to-15 picks."

The Cardinals select at No. 16 this year, which means there is more variability with picks and trades ahead of them. They could trade up, although Keim mentioned that without his third- or fourth-round pick, trading down seems more likely. The quarterback class could help the Cardinals out, especially if teams with similar needs as Arizona trade up to grab them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets need quarterbacks with the top-two picks. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the third spot, and are reportedly enamored with Alabama's Mac Jones, while also possibly interested in North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields.

From there, where the quarterbacks fall becomes less clear.

The Falcons will decide whether to continue to build around 35-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan, select his replacement, grab the best non-quarterback in the draft (tight end Kyle Pitts?) or move down. The Bengals and Dolphins at picks five and six selected quarterbacks last year.

The Lions are a wild card at seven as a potential trade-down candidate due to a lack of picks and surplus of roster needs. They have a young quarterback in Jared Goff, though, and could take someone off Keim's board.

The Panthers at eight traded for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and could look to fill similar spots as Arizona, too.

“I always found when you're picking at 16, 17, 18, it was tricky because you have no idea what is about to happen in front of you," SI analyst and former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. told AllCardinals last week.

The Cardinals' needs include cornerback due to a lack of depth and high-end young talent. Wide receiver is another, especially if Larry Fitzgerald announces his retirement, although Keim said the 17-year veteran's decision won't affect his drafting. The Cardinals could also use some depth at inside linebacker, on the edge, interior offensive line or at tight end.

Not every team has the same wish list.

The best situation for the Cardinals seems to be for quarterback-needy teams to trade with organizations that have similar needs as Arizona.

For example, if the Panthers are thinking to take former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, but the Washington Football Team trades spots with them to select Lance, then the Panthers are no longer a threat to move the cornerback board. Then, if the Cowboys at pick 10 take Surtain, Jaycee Horn from South Carolina, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley or Greg Newsome II out of Northwestern would still be viable options.

Regardless of which franchises move up or don't, reporting on many fronts has indicated that five quarterbacks will likely be taken ahead of Arizona's pick.

Keim mentioned last week that free agency is for filling holes while the draft allows him to take the best player available. But, he explained that the best player on the board could very well fill a need, which is the best-case scenario.

"Obviously, if two players are in a similar area, and one is a positional need, you'd lean towards that player," Keim said last week.