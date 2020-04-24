AllCardinals
Many Possibilities for Cardinals Pick in Third Round Tonight, 72nd Overall

Howard Balzer

With the first round of the draft in the books, the second and third rounds will take place this evening.

Unless the Cardinals find a way to maneuver into the second round, they will be watching as 39 players go off the board before they pick again with the eighth pick in the third round, 72nd overall.

Who might that be and at what position?

The reality is that general manager Steve Keim will stick with his “best player available” philosophy because there are several areas where additional talent would be welcome. And, there is no way of knowing what players will be available. The second round is often a place where players rated by outside draft evaluators go earlier or later simply because every team ranks prospects within their scheme and how they fit.

As an example, if 10 general managers were polled prior to Thursday and asked to rank the top four tackles in the draft, the result would likely be 10 different orders.

In a few pre-draft mocks, projections had the Cardinals selecting a running back, defensive tackle and cornerback with their third-round choice. Te turh is, almost anything is possible.

On si.com today, Kevin Hanson’s second- and third-round mock had the Cardinals selecting UConn tackle Matt Peart. Coincidentally, the top 100 of noted evaluator Rob Rang had Peart ranked at ... you guessed it ... 72 overall.

Here is a look at available players at certain positions with Rang’s ranking in parentheses.

Tackles

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (33); Josh Jones, Houston (37); Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn (38); Lucas Niang, TCU (50); Matt Peart, UConn (72); Saahdiq Charles, LSU (81).

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs, Alabama (23); Jaylon Johnson, Utah (44); Kristian Fulton, LSU (51); Bryce Hall, Virginia (70); Darnay Holmes, UCLA (83); Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State (85).

Wide Receivers

Denzel Mims, Baylor (35); Michael Pittman Jr., USC (58); KJ Hamler, Penn State (61); Tee Higgins, Clemson (710; Devin Duvernay, Texas (73); KJ Hill, Ohio State (80).

Running Backs

D’Andre Swift, Georgia (18); Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (21); J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (36); Cam Akers, Florida State (66); Zack Moss, Utah (68).

Click here for Hanson’s complete projections for Round 2 and 3.: https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/24/nfl-mock-draft-rounds-2-3-friday

