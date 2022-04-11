The Arizona Cardinals have a need at edge rusher after Chandler Jones departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Purdue edge rusher and potential first-round pick George Karlaftis reportedly visited the Arizona Cardinals last week, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The positional need is clear for Arizona, which has not signed anyone to slide in for Chandler Jones since the franchise's all-time sacks leader departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Karlaftis earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team for the 2021 season in which he secured three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

He continued to impress at the NFL Scouting Combine, as he had a 38-inch vertical and 4.36-second 20-yard shuttle at 6-foot-4, 266 pounds.

Karalftis told reporters at the Combine that he describes his game as relentless with a strong motor. He also mentioned Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt on a list of players he studies tape of.

NFL Media's Lance Zierlein projects him as a player who will become a good starter within two years, as he has only 27 college games under his belt:

Edge defender with good power and a relentless motor to keep the heat on offensive counterparts throughout the game. Karlaftis' best production came in 2019, as he missed half of Purdue's 2020 season and saw teams focus more energy toward stopping him in 2021. He's a lift-and-leverage run defender at the point of attack, but fits into a "team defender" column more than "premium run-stopper" category.

Karlaftis learned the game later than many of his draft compatriots.

He was born and grew up in Athens, Greece, until he was 13 years old. He and his mother moved to Indiana, where she is from, after his father died.

He picked up football with his friends in the United States, which put him on the road to becoming a pro.

"I started falling in love with the game, thinking about where I wanted to be in a few years," Karlaftis said at the Combine. "This was the next step to where I want to be in the future."

The Cardinals currently have an outside linebacker room of Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje.

Karlaftis was a defensive end at Purdue, which ran a 4-3 defensive scheme. The Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph have lived more consistently in a 3-4, although Joseph varies up his looks.

The NFL Draft starts on April 28, and the Cardinals own the No. 23 pick in the opening round.